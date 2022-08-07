“The King is still the King, B*tch!”: Rihanna stood up for LeBron James after Kevin Durant and Warriors beat them in Game 1 of 2017 NBA Finals

Barbadian Pop and Hip-Hop sensation Rihanna is one of the biggest LeBron James fangirl and she proved the same during the 2017 NBA Finals

Even before he stepped on an NBA floor, LeBron James had monumental expectations on his young shoulders. In his 19 years in the NBA, the “Kid from Akron’ has so far lived up to all those expectations, nay, far exceeded them. Along the way, he’s made millions of fans and is a household name all across the globe.

Among those fans are some huge celebrities, including but not limited to Drake, Jay-Z, and Rihanna. These celebrities show up whenever they can to watch LeBron work his magic on the 94-feet court.

Rihanna, also known as Queen RiRi, has often shown up to the King’s games and cheered as loudly as any other fan in the arena. Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals was in Oakland, and the Queen showed up to support LBJ.

Rihanna issued a statement supporting LeBron James after a tough Game 1 loss

In 2017, LeBron James and his Cavs met Stephen Curry and his Warriors for the 3rd straight time in the NBA Finals. Till now, the teams were accustomed to each other, or so they thought. The Cavs managed to shut down the entire Warriors squad, barring Steph, who dropped 28 points and dished ten assists, and a 6’10 monster named Kevin Durant.

In his first Finals outing with the Dubs, the Durantula dropped 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. His incredible performance helped the Warriors secure a comfortable 113-91 win. Despite a 28 point, 15 rebound, and 8 assist performance from LeBron James, they couldn’t survive the Curry-Durant punches.

Even though the Cavs may have lost the game, Queen RiRi ensured everyone knew it wasn’t over. After the game, she talked to the press and said, “The King is still the King, B*tch!”

On this day in 2017, Rihanna and friends attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. The Golden State Warriors won 113-91 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was playing for the losing team at that time. Rihanna later said: “The King is still the King, B*tch” #RIHmember pic.twitter.com/XBKtIjBxAy — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) June 1, 2021

Having the Queen support you is an incredible boost. However, LBJ couldn’t use that to stop the monstrous Dubs from taking them down in five games and winning their second championship in three years.