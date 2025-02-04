“The Miami Heat Has the Power”: Vince Carter Has Advice for Jimmy Butler Ahead of the Feb 6 Trade Deadline

The drama between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continues to rage on. The Heat recently suspended the six-time All-Star indefinitely for leaving practice early, and now are pretty much looking to trade him. NBA legend Vince Carter weighed in on the drama — and pointed out why Butler needs to be careful.

Carter said during his appearance on NBA Today that he understands what Butler is trying to achieve by sending the Heat a message, but in the end…it’s the franchise that has all the power.

“I do know this. I understand what Jimmy Butler is trying to accomplish, but I also understand who has the power. The Miami Heat has the power, and they’re in the driver’s seat.”

That wasn’t all. Carter added that Butler needs to make whatever point he’s trying to make behind closed doors and not in front of the public.

“At this point…if you are Jimmy Butler, make your point behind closed doors cause right now, they have the ability and the power to send you wherever they want.”

Carter hinted that the Heat could send him someplace he doesn’t want to go, or just keep him on the bench.

“I understand what Jimmy Butler is trying to accomplish, but I also understand who has the power.” @mrvincecarter15 & @ashahahmadi discuss the latest on the future of Jimmy Butler ️ pic.twitter.com/LHDfOKTOeJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 4, 2025

“If they can find a deal of something they want they can send you there, or not send you anywhere. They could still have their team. I think he just needs to be careful.”

However, Carter does see a light at the end of the tunnel. He suggests that Butler ride things out with the Heat, especially since the team has been playing decent despite their best player being out of action.

Jimmy Butler has been extraordinarily picky about where he wants to land

One aspect of all this drama is Jimmy Butler’s pickiness about where he wants to land. The disgruntled star was being courted by the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacrament Kings. Reports have since surfaced revealing that Butler doesn’t wish to play for either squad. Both teams were eventually completely ruled out of the running.

The Golden State Warriors are still in the mix for Butler, but it still comes with some red flags. The 35-year-old refused to sign an extension with the team if he were traded to the Bay — adding more layers to his unpredictable demeanor over the last several weeks. Word has started to spin that the Dubs are also pursuing their old friend, Kevin Durant, who is currently on the Phoenix Suns.

Speaking of the Suns, they have also been named a top prospect for Butler, but as the trade deadline moves closer — nothing seems to be working out for him or the Heat just yet.