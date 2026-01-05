mobile app bar

Kevin Garnett Supports Jaylen Brown’s “Best Two-Way Player” Declaration After 50-Point Dominance vs. Clippers

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jaylen Brown (L) and Kevin Garnett (R)

Jaylen Brown was not happy with the league’s decision to not crown him its best player in December and now he’s taken it out on the Los Angeles Clippers. Legends around the NBA have taken notice of Brown’s performance on Saturday, with Kevin Garnett, for one, agreeing with the Celtics star’s declaration that he’s the best two-way player out there.

Brown scored 50 points in Boston’s 146-115 win over the Clippers and post-game, he stated, “I feel like I’m the best two-way player in the game.” It came just days after he also opined that he should have won the POTM ahead of Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. Brown seems to be on a roll.

Garnett, a legend of the Boston Celtics franchise, seemingly agreed with what Brown said on Saturday. He took to Instagram to showcase his support for the team’s main man right now.

Brown’s quote declaring himself the best two-way player in the NBA was shared on Garnett’s story, along with a bunch of emojis that clearly showed that the 2008 NBA champion saw eye to eye with him.

It was a smashing start to 2026 for Brown, who is looking to lead the Celtics to another brilliant month. In December, they posted a 9–3 record and climbed to third in the East. They now sit at 22–12, level with the Knicks in second place and just three games behind the Pistons at the top of the standings.

The fact that this is happening without Jayson Tatum in the lineup is astounding. Many had counted the Celtics out following their star player’s unfortunate Achilles injury, which has kept him sidelined since the 2025 playoffs, with no return in sight.

Brown, however, has stepped up perfectly. The Celtics are not going anywhere and look very much like a team that is here to win.

