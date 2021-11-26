“Jimmy Butler ain’t finna fight nobody!”: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards addressed his controversial altercation with Heat star

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is not afraid of taking on big names like Jimmy Butler. The two had a mini scuffle Wednesday night in Minnesota’s come back win.

Minnesota Timberwolves served a double-digit loss to eastern conference powerhouse Miami Heat. Anthony Edward’s 33 points and 14 rebounds were one of the major reasons why Minnesota pulled off a victory despite trailing by 8 at halftime.

They are now on a 5 game win streak after losing 6 straight earlier this month. T’wolves are faring well against week teams but extremely unpredictable against the tough ones. Although they managed to beat LA Lakers by 24 points last week and the Heat by 12 yesterday, Ant and co suffered huge losses against Clippers and Warriors

Currently holding the 8th spot in the west, they have been a pleasant surprise for the fans so far.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons is reportedly going broke due to extensive fines and outrageous spending habits”: The 25-year old buys a new car every month, and has purchased two houses worth $17.5M in Philadelphia

Jimmy Butler snatching the ball from him triggered Anthony Edwards

At one point in the third quarter after Timberwolves took the lead frustration levels shot up for Miami. Jimmy Butler cannot lose the team he left because of their lack of hunger to win. With 29 seconds left on the clock, Minnesota had the possession and Ant traveled.

After the whistle, Butler snatched the ball away from the youngster. Anthony was not going to let an opponent bully him like that and he stood his ground. He gave Jimmy a light push and both players took a few steps towards each other. Refs and teammates got involved and the situation did not escalate.

Anthony Edwards had the last laugh as Minnesota Timberwolves walked away with the dub. After the game, he addressed the scuffle and assured the media that no one was going to do anything rash.

“I just don’t like when people yank the ball out of my hands. It’s not that serious. The ball gonna get to the ref. It gotta get to the ref. You yanking it out of my hands won’t make it any faster.

So, he took the ball out of my hands, and I was just like, ‘Come on, bro. It ain’t that serious.’ … He ain’t finna fight nobody out there, so all that walking up on each other, that stuff for the birds,” Edwards said.

The 20-year old has been great for Minnesota so far. Averaging 22.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, he is currently leading the Wolves in points and steals per game. He scored a career-high 48 points against GSW, showing early signs of greatness. If D’lo and KAT get more consistent from the field this Wolves team is capable of making the playoffs after 3 years.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook, it’s not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games”: Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double