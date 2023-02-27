Dana White Once Chimed In to Help Khabib Nurmagomedov Fulfill His ‘Bad*ss’ Michael Jordan Dream

Dana White once offered to assist Khabib Nurmagomedov in helping him fulfill his desire to meet six NBA champion, Michael Jordan. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a reputed figure within the spectrum of MMA, but like every other being, there are individuals that the former UFC lightweight champion has looked up to. In 2022, the Eagle made an appearance on the ‘Fullsend podcast’ with the Nelk Boys.

On the show, he disclosed his admiration for the NBA Hall of Famer and how he fancied meeting Jordan. The footage of Nurmagomedov’s revelation went viral, to say the least.

In the wake of the clip going viral, UFC president Dana White had laid his ears on Nurmagomedov’s desperate plea and offered to provide his assistance in materializing the Eagle’s dream through the extensive connections he has procured over the past couple of decades.

Also read: Dana White May Have Lost Out on Millions by Not Booking Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley in UFC Says Former WWE Writer

Dana White offered Khabib Nurmagomedov a lending hand to meet his idol, Michael Jordan!

Dana White is unquestionably one of the most influential men in sports. The 55-year-old’s association with other reputable figures similar to himself has aided him in times of need.

White once publicly stated that he would provide his services to assist Khabib Nurmagomedov with his extensive connections to help him attain his dream of meeting Michael Jordan. In his field, White has witnessed and come across numerous revolutionary athletes.

Nurmagomedov and Jordan were two who stood out. Speaking about Jordan, White was left in awe of the hallmark Jordan has created for athletes all across the globe.

White said:

“Jordan has always been this bad a**, iconic figure in sports. If you watched you know The Last Dance, it reminded you why Jordan is so big and why is he so you know loved. I love killers man and Michael Jordan is a killer. “I didn’t know Khabib wanted to meet him. I got to try to help him out with that one”

Nurmagomedov’s yearning to meet earned him some sympathy and love from the MMA community due to the humbleness and humility he displayed despite how to own standing.

Nurmagomedov is the epitome of a champion, who has been showcased consistently through his deeds over the past few years.

Also read: What Happened to Andrew Tate: Were the Tate Brothers Taken to Hospital?

Does Khabib Nurmagomedov have a future in MMA?

It was earlier announced at the conclusion of 2022 by Nurmagomedov himself that he would be stepping away from his role as a coach to devote his attention to his family.

As a result, he was not in the corner of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev when he defended his 155lbs championship whilst simultaneously challenging for the UFC’s pound-for-pound king credential against UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Despite an early exit from the sport, Nurmagomedov’s influence and the admiration he receives are unparalleled. Footage of Makhachev reveling in joy following his victory against Volkanovski by interacting with Nurmagomedov is a testament to that.

Also read: Adin Ross, Close Friend of Andrew Tate, Reacts to His Twitch Ban: “If I Had Blue Hair, Did My Makeup…”