“The Only S**tting I Did Was on The Lakers”: Paul Pierce Claims he Didn’t S**t His Pants During Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals

In an interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Paul Pierce admitted that he had indeed defecated in his pants during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pierce had left the game in a wheelchair after injuring his knee and was later seen returning to the game apparently unaffected. However, it was later revealed that Pierce had actually soiled himself and had to be taken to the locker room to clean up before returning to the court.

During the interview, Pierce initially tried to deny the incident but eventually confessed that he had indeed had an accident. He explained that he had eaten some bad shrimp before the game, which had caused him to have stomach issues.

Pierce went on to say that he had been embarrassed by the incident at the time, but that he now looks back on it with humor. He joked that he would have preferred to have been remembered for his clutch performance in the game rather than for his bowel movement.

However, he’s backtracked on this version of the story in recent interviews.

Paul Pierce refutes claims that he s**t his pants in the 2008 NBA Finals, gets trolled

Paul Pierce was recently a guest on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube show. In the interview, Pierce claimed that he didn’t actually have poop in his pants, as he’d previously stated.

He claimed that his domination of the Lakers was ‘the only s**tting he did’ during the 2008 NBA Finals. The statement raised the ire of a ton of NBA fans on Twitter.

This is wild. He literally got on National TV and started the whole pooped pants thing. Nobody thought this until he said it… Before everybody just thought he was faking an injury for attention. — Blake J. (@_Cells4Me) April 14, 2023

This title was the worst thing for NBA media. We had no idea then, but perk piece and KG having been milking this ring for their entire analyst career. — Connor Peña (@AJenkinsBrother) April 14, 2023

Only 1 ring you bum You thought you were Kobe? Poop Pierce @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/lw7zItZuTM — The Lakers Center (@Lakerscenters) April 14, 2023

Despite the memes, Piece was definitely a force in the 2008 NBA Finals

Paul Pierce’s NBA Finals MVP performance in 2008 was crucial in leading the Boston Celtics to their 17th championship. In the six-game series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Pierce averaged 22 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Throughout the series, Pierce consistently provided scoring and leadership for the Celtics. In Game 4, he scored 20 points and hit a key three-pointer in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

In Game 5, Pierce scored 27 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to help the Celtics take a 3-2 series lead. In the final game of the series, Pierce scored 17 points and grabbed 6 rebounds as the Celtics defeated the Lakers 131-92 to clinch the championship.

Pierce’s all-around performance throughout the series earned him the NBA Finals MVP award, capping off a remarkable postseason run.