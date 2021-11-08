“The thought of trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons is beyond disturbing to me!”: Kendrick Perkins shares his thoughts on the rumoured trade between Celtics and Sixers

A possible deal between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics involving Ben Simmons and Jaylen Brown could be underway, but Kendrick Perkins strongly disapproves of the trade.

Philadelphia might have finally found their way out of the Ben Simmons situation as the ever-reliable Shams Charania has reported Boston Celtic’s interest in the point guard. The deal could see Jaylen Brown go the other way, in Shams’ opinion.

Also read: “My neighbor poured kerosene on my toe after I chopped it in half”: Michael Jordan recounts a hilariously gruesome incident from when he was younger

At this point, the drama involving Simmons has been stretched long enough, and it’s hard to see Philly get out of the situation easily. Any team in pursuit of the 25-year-old would have to be willing to go far to not only build their team around him but also work closely to improve his morale.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins is not a fan of the rumored trade for Ben Simmons

Let’s just say what is on everyone’s mind: a trade involving Brown and Simmons would be a massive win for the 76ers. And NBA Champ and ex-Boston center Kendrick Perkins certainly let the world know his opinion on the rumors.

The thought of trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons is beyond disturbing to me! Philly would definitely be the Winner in that trade. Good morning and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 8, 2021

While Simmons is yet to play this season, Brown has been posting brilliant numbers all season. He, in fact, averages 25.6 points per game, accompanied by a 49% FG.

Despite his efforts, the Celtics sit 11th in the table, are admittedly struggling to accommodate both Jayson Tatum and Brown in the same starting five. Both players play a similar position, and so the other often has to compromise their comfort zone, bringing down the offensive compatibility of the entire team.

At the same time, one looks at Philadelphia sitting atop the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record and only imagine the heights they can reach with a scorer like Brown in their arsenal.

Also read: “I know how to play basketball, and I’m pretty successful at it”: Jayson Tatum responds to his teammate Marcus Smart after the Celtics guard’s criticism of him and Jaylen Brown

Their only concern would be finding a way to fit all players into one team, with one of Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, or Matisse Thybulle likely to drop out of the starting lineup.

That said, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Simmons’ saga is not here to stay. As the season is progressing, teams are finding out holes in their team that can be filled using a world-class defender like the Philly man.