“How did Stephen Curry go from hitting the game-winning shot to hitting 1-13 from the 3 in one game?!”: The GSW MVP becomes the first-ever player to win a game despite missing 12+ 3s and making only 1

Despite the GSW winning 94-92 over the Jazz, Stephen Curry had an off night scoring merely 13 points on a dreadful 7.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

Just a month after breaking Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record, Stephen Curry has gone on a massive shooting slump. Highly unlike of him to have so many off nights for so long, the 2-time MVP recorded an abysmal 9-point game on a 10% 3PT% and 14-point outing on an 11.1% 3PT%, in back-to-back contests earlier this month.

Of course, not only for Steph’s standards, these numbers are hideous. And just when you think it can’t get worse than this, Curry goes on to prove everyone wrong… in the context, he would never want to.

Just days after sinking in his first-ever game-winning buzzer-beater shot, The Baby-Faced Assassin went on to record 13 points while shooting an awful 7.7% from beyond the arc, and 25% from the field. Surprisingly, despite Chef Curry’s extremely inefficient outing, the Warriors managed to defeat 4th seeded Utah Jazz 94-94.

This makes the sharpshooter the only player in history to win a game when missing 12+ 3s and sinking in merely 1.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry shoots an awful 1-13 from the 3-point line

NBA Twitter explodes with various reactions, as soon as SC30’s numbers hit social media.

Steph hasn’t been the same since the 3pt Record — Misael Gallegos (@MisaelG_1) January 24, 2022

It’s tough being a Steph fan at the moment no cap — 2022 MVP Season (@Ipumpwhitechick) January 24, 2022

The month of January has really not been kind to the Bay Area hero. In the 11 games this month, Steph has recorded 20.8 points on 29.9% shooting from the 3-point land, and 35.9% from the field.

Starting the season on such an incredibly high note, Steph is now far from his dream of grabbing the 3rd Maurice Podoloff Trophy of his career.