“The Real Zion?”: Zion Williamson Reflects on Conditioning, Shows Excitement for Post All-Star ‘Competitive Hooping’

After a three-game losing streak towards the end of January, the Pelicans shifted gears and now are in great form. With tonight’s 133-126 win over the Washington Wizards, Willie Green’s boys have now clinched seven victories in their last eight outings. After the Louisiana side’s 7-point win over the Wizards, Zion Williamson spoke about his physical condition and was excited for the “competitive” basketball after the All-Star break.

Zion Williamson has had incredible performances in February. Tonight, he recorded his 3rd 30-point game of the month and also dished out 8 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds. Despite playing better than ever before, Williamson revealed that he still felt slightly away from being the “Real Zion”. According to the 6ft 6” forward, he was only 93% there.

“The Real Zion?… When I’m doing things that aren’t normal constantly, that’s when I know I’m back to where I need to be. I’d say I’m about like 93% right now,” Williamson said.

Williamson has had an injury-riddled career. Over the past few years, he has failed to suit up for the final stretch of the season before the playoffs begin. Out of 3 seasons, he has only managed to play more than 60+ games on only one occasion. Now that he’s about to play in the final 30 games of the season, the former Duke Blue Devil revealed being excited for “competitive hooping”.

Zion Williamson believes the Pelicans need fine-tuning

Over the past few games, the New Orleans Pelicans have implemented some changes. Shifting Zion Williamson to the point guard role has been one of them. To become a championship-contending team, Zanos believes that the Pels need to “fine-tune some small nuances” as they approach the final stage of the season.

“When we come back from break we gotta fine-tune those small nuance in the game especially if we want to be a championship-level team,” Williamson revealed.

Willie Green’s team is sitting fifth in the stacked Western Conference. While the top four teams are all within 2.5 games of each other, the Pelicans are only 2.5 games ahead of the #8 Sacramento Kings. Losing momentum will eventually end up having a detrimental impact on the Pelicans.

However, going up against the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls as two out of the next three clashes after the All-Star break, Brandon Ingram and co. have a great shot at approaching closer to the #4 seed.

With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum leading the team and Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado, among others, having incredible contributions, the New Orleans Pelicans should aim to clinch a playoff spot without needing to participate in the Play-in tournament.