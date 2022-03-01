The Shop Lebron James Date, Channel and Guests : When and where to watch The Shop Uninterrupted?

The Emmy award-winning talk show of LeBron James, The Shop, is moving from HBO to YouTube.

LeBron James is looking for some success off the court as he and the Lakers struggle to deliver it on the floor. Lakers superstar’s Emmy winning program for Uninterrupted, The Shop, is relocating from HBO to YouTube.

When to watch: Friday, 4th March at noon ET

Where to watch: YouTube channel, Uninterrupted

The series created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, premiered in August 2018, was an HBO exclusive show for its first 4 seasons. Targeting a much bigger audience, the 5th season will now be available for the whole world on the biggest source of video-sharing social media platform.

You know we had to start off with a bang. — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 28, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James is a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness”: Stephen A. Smith reprimands Lakers Nation for booing the superstar recently

The guests in Season 5’s first episode of LeBron James starer show The Shop

Some of the biggest names of all worlds, including Sports, Entertainment, and even the leaders of the world have all been part of the show.

The past guests on The Shop include President Barack Obama, Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Draymond Green, Odell Beckham Jr. Candace Parker, Jon Stewart, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Jimmy Kimmel, Nas, Lena Waithe, Will Smtih, Gov. Gavin Newsom, David Beckham and more.

The first episode of 5th season stars, James alongside Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, musician and actor Donald Glover, actress Quinta Brunson and Columbian hit-maker J Balvin. Here’s the trailer for the same.

Also read: “LeBron James has been averaging almost 15 points more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did in his 19th year”: Wild stat showcases the Lakers superstar’s incredible longevity and dominance

Special Note: An actual barbershop is also opening in Los Angeles for the fans to get their hair done on the same chair where their favorite celebs will get haircuts.