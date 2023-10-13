4 Days After Hilariously ‘Bashing’ The Cowboys, LeBron James Once Again Confirms His Love For The Cleveland Browns

It’s been one month since the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, and teams have started to separate themselves from the pack. Dallas Cowboys have had a good start to the new season, and the hype among the Cowboys fans is at an all-time high. However, NBA superstar LeBron James is not one of them. In a recent video from his show ‘The Shop‘, the player confirmed that he supports the Cleveland Browns. The statement from LeBron comes four days after he went on Twitter and announced that he is not a Cowboys fan.

With the highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, the whole of America was buzzing with their opinion on the winner. LeBron James, being a huge NFL fan, chimed in as well. He took to Twitter to clarify he is not a Dallas fan and then went on to pick the 49ers to win. And he got it right. The 49ers went on to defeat the Cowboys 42-10.

LeBron James confirms he is a Cleveland Browns fan

In a recent episode of ‘The Shop’, LeBron James talked about his favorite NFL team being the Cleveland Browns. Brought up in Akron, Ohio, the Cleveland Browns are the only NFL team in the state. It would make sense for the superstar to root for his home state. It also helps that LeBron spent a large part of his career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here is what he said on the show:

“I am a Browns fan now. It’s my hometown. It’s been disgusting my whole life. But, listen, we have hope every year.”

This, however, wasn’t the case early in his career. LeBron James was a huge Cowboys fan and was often seen wearing the NFL team’s gear. He also constantly posted about them on social media. It looks like the four-time NBA champion has switched allegiance now.

Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a lot of success when LeBron was a kid. In the 1990s, they won three Super Bowl championships. It was the most popular team in America, with a majority of the American public supporting them. In fact, a lot of the fans termed it as ‘America’s team’.

LeBron was offered a contract by the Cowboys

Despite being a basketball prodigy, LeBron James also excelled in football at High School. Growing up a Cowboys fan, the NBA player had his full circle moment when he was offered a contract by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2011 NBA lockout season. Though the player did not accept the deal, he still has it framed in his office.

The Cowboys aren’t the only NFL team to have waned the services of the NBA player. In the same lockout season, the Seattle Seahawks felt the four-time MVP had the potential to succeed in the NFL. They also offered him a contract. However, as NBA fans, we are glad that LeBron decided to stick with the NBA.