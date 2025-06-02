“Their Games Are Comparable Together”: ESPN Analyst Believes Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks Will Benefit Jalen Brunson the Most

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball away from Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ key offseason moves to add Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges weren’t enough to get the team over the hump. Their elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals raises numerous questions, especially about their roster. The potentially available Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the missing piece the team needs.

Throughout the six games of the ECF, New York’s offensive philosophy simply couldn’t hold up. Head coach Tom Thibodeau runs the majority of the team’s offense through their star point guard, Jalen Brunson. It became apparent that carrying the load for the entire regular season and the playoffs was too much.

New York’s depth turned out to be a serious problem, especially against the Pacers. The problem lies in Thibodeau’s reluctance to play an extended rotation. Their best option would be to bolster their starting lineup. Luckily for the Knicks, one of the league’s biggest stars could soon be on the trading block.

Antetokounmpo’s uncertainty with the Milwaukee Bucks has plenty of teams monitoring the situation. NBA analyst Jay Williams believes the Knicks should be one of those teams.

“I think what puts Jalen Brunson in the best position long-term is to be 1A when you need him to be,” Williams said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I need him to remain fresh, and that’s going to help the longevity of his career. A guy like Giannis can carry that load.”

Front offices are often wary of how players mesh, especially superstars. Fortunately for NY, the reigning Clutch Player of the Year has experience sharing the ball with a talent greater than his own. Brunson spent four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic, a strong enough sample size to instill faith that the 6-foot-2 guard won’t step on the Greek Freak’s feet.

The pairing of Antetokounmpo and Brunson would be one of the best duos on paper, but Williams also believes that magic would transfer to the court. “I think their games are comparable together. They work together,” Williams said.

As great as it sounds to add Giannis to the Knicks, it wouldn’t be an easy feat. A trade for the two-time MVP would require New York to part with integral assets like OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges. The addition of Mitchell Robinson in a deal would make the salary match. That would be the base of the trade, with other moving pieces around the edges.

Unfortunately, New York isn’t among the top teams projected to land Giannis if he were to leave Milwaukee. The San Antonio Spurs have the best odds, according to Bet365 at +400, with the Houston Rockets next at +600, and then the Toronto Raptors are third at +1200.

It will take a massive haul to pry Antetokounmpo out of the Bucks’ hands. Although the chances seem slim, Knicks president Leon Rose has proven he is capable of making the impossible happen.