“There are not many people who love basketball as much as Klay Thompson”: Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about his teammate and how it’s okay to have days like yesterday

Warriors’ star Draymond Green talks about Klay Thompson, his recovery, his love for basketball, and being a competitor

The Golden State Warriors improved to a league-best 17-2 record last night. They beat the Portland Trailblazers 118-103 to achieve the same feat. This win also marked the 10th straight home win for the Warriors, all of which have been by double-digit margins.

Warriors are the first franchise in NBA history to have 3 separate 10-game win streaks at home with each win by 10+ points pic.twitter.com/oHnT4q5F4H — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 27, 2021

It was a magnificent win over Damian Lillard and co. However, there was a sight after the game which broke every Warriors’ fan. After the game, while the rest of the team left for the Locker room, Klay Thompson continued to sit on the bench. He draped a towel over his head and appeared to be crying.

Klay hasn’t left the bench since the game ended pic.twitter.com/9hp3CjErlc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

Steve Kerr, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry returned from the locker room to escort their star back inside.

Draymond Green talks about Klay Thompson, and how the team is there for him on tough days

Being together in the Bay for 10 years, the bond that Draymond Green and Klay Thompson share goes beyond the basketball court. They both were drafted by the Warriors, straight out of college. Both of them grew up, both as players and people in the Bay, and more importantly, together.

When Green was asked about whether more nights like these could be expected from Klay, he stood up for his brother. Draymond talked about how none of us really know all that Klay has been through, and all we can do is love him, and support him. Green said that they’re very close to the finish line/start line, and everyone is waiting with their arms wide open.

“I don’t know many people that love basketball the way Klay loves basketball.” Draymond talks about what he’s seeing from Klay during his rehab pic.twitter.com/94KyLnGiuK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

Though no official date has been set for Klay’s return, it is expected to either be on 20th or 23rd December. Well, there is one thing for sure, whenever the day comes, it would be an emotional occasion for a lot of us Warriors fans.