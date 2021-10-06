“There can be only one Michael Jordan”: Football megastar Kylian Mbappe reveals in being awe of the Bulls GOAT while dishing out some huge praises  

Apart from talking about some of football’s greatest players ever, PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe even gave some huge praises to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

No other name is arguably bigger than Michael Jordan’s in the NBA fraternity. The Chicago Bulls legend was one of the greatest players to ever walk on the hardwood. Because of his dominant game style, several people considered MJ as a basketball god.

During the span of his 15-year long career, Jordan established himself as the most prolific player in NBA history. And even helped his Bulls organisation to become one of the best dynasties in league history. Helping the Chicago Bulls clinch two successful three-pests in a span of only eight years.

With career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds, Jordan built up one of the most decorated resumes ever. Over the span of 1,072 games, His Airness was selected to 14 All-Star games, 11 All-NBA teams, 9 All-Defensive teams, won 10 Scoring titles, 3 steals championships, 5 MVPs, DPOY, 6 NBA Finals MVP and 6 titles. Surely, Air Jordan is currently, the undisputed GOAT of the sport.

Football prodigy Kylian Mbappe talks about being in awe of Michael Jordan

Mike was not only is not only the most popular name in basketball but also is one of the most celebrated cultural icons throughout the world. His Airness has had an impact on several athletes who aren’t from the basketball community.

Several athletes of this day and age have grown up watching and being like Mike. Irrespective of what sport they play, each aspiring athlete, growing up, wanted to have the success that Air Jordan had.

Recently, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe spoke highly of the former Bulls legend. Apart from talking about legends like Pele, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the French youngster revealed how the NBA Hall-Of-Famer had also inspired him.

“When you grow up you admire a lot more people, even in other sports. The best… Michael [Jordan], there’s only one.”

Mbappe admires all the GOATs 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0TZsSdCdfJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 5, 2021

Of course, Kylian knows a thing or two about greatness. At only the age of 22, Mbappe is one of the most accomplished players in the world. The forward has already won most of the accolades possible – World Cup, Ligue 1 title and many more respectable achievements.

Being surrounded by decorated stars like Messi, Neymar and Ramos in his own team, it’s pretty incredible to see how Mbappe finds inspiration from a different sport altogether.