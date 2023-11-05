“There Is No Magic Formula!”: Nuggets HC Michael Malone ‘Outs’ Nikola Jokic’s Secret to Success

Nikola Jokic has been a driving force in the Denver Nuggets’ recent successes over the past few years. After recording two triple-doubles this season, the enigmatic Joker was almost on his way to recording a third against the Chicago Bulls in tonight’s 123-101 home win for the Nuggets.

Joker had scored 28 points, 9 assists, and 16 rebounds in his 33 minutes of play tonight. All of this definitely calls for fans and observers to ask the secret behind Jokic’s explosive form and abilities, which is helping the Nuggets remain at the top of the table in the Western Conference.

A journalist, Ryan Blackburn, sought to seek the answer to this question from the Nuggets head coach Mike Malone. Under Malone, the Nuggets have seen their heights of success, especially players like Jokic and Jamal Murray blossoming to become franchise greats for Denver. Revealing the secret behind the Joker’s impressive form every single night this season, Malone said,

“Honestly? Hard work. It’s too bad that people can’t peep behind the curtain but I say this when I say that, I do not say in jest. Nikola Jokic, we do like a pre-practice warmup routine. Some guys go through it, they get through it. Nikola is sweating, he is going through it hard. When he gets his lifting sessions, he is going through that hard. When he is at practice, he is playing hard. Like, there is no magic formula. Yes, he is incredibly gifted, high IQ, unbelievable feel for the game, passer, he sees things happen before most people think about them happening. But, I just give credit to his work ethic. You don’t perform at a level that he performs every night and get the attention that he gets every night and play at this level if you are not preparing every single day to do your job at a high level.”

Indeed, coach Malone rightly pointed out the work ethic that goes behind Nikola Jokic, translating his basketball prowess on the court. Currently, Jokic is tied for fourth, alongside LeBron James and Jason Kidd, in the all-time list with 107 career triple-doubles. Coach Malone had also previously praised Jokic’s consistency, which the Serbian still retains to give it all for the Nuggets on every game night.

Nikola Jokic shut down his casual off-season allegations

The off-season was perhaps an opportunity for Nikola Jokic to give himself some much-needed rest. The Serbian returned home after winning his first chip and was engrossed in his love for stables and horse racing. He was also seen with his teammate Aaron Gordon, enjoying a horse race together in Serbia.

After putting in phenomenal numbers against the Lakers in the opening game, TNT’s Kenny Smith had some valid concerns about Jokic’s off-season preparation for that moment. And, in all honesty, the 2x MVP replied that he had been spending more time on the weight room than on the court.

Currently averaging 27.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, Jokic is on his way to scoring another triple-double very soon. His new vigor and level of play after the Finals seem like the Joker is on a mission to defend last season’s Denver’s championship title.

With this form of play, Jokic has once again entered the MVP conversations, in line for him to win his third MVP title if he retains such a form.