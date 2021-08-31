‘There’s A Unanimous Number One, And That’s Steven Adams’: Duncan Robinson Anoints New Grizzlies Center As The Strongest Player In The NBA

Steven Adams is one of the biggest players in the NBA, someone who you wouldn’t want to mess with as Duncan Robinson believes he’s the strongest in the league right now.

Steven Adams has routinely been one of the best rebounding big men in the league, especially on the offensive side of the ball where rebounds are harder to come by.

Adams, of course, has built such a reputation by becoming one of the toughest and strongest players in the leagues. Battling down low requires a certain kind of strength and skill that Adams seems to have locked down.

Apparently, Zion Williamson isn’t the only one who feels like Adams as is strong as Duncan Robinson explained that the new Grizzlies center is the unanimous strongest player in the league.

Steven Adams Is The Consensus Strongest Player In The League According To Duncan Robinson

The NBA has many strong players when you think about it. Dwight Howard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Zion Williamson are among the first names that come to mind.

However, none of them have anything on Steven Adams. Duncan Robinson spoke about how Adams had that ‘grown man strength’ that you just don’t get from lifting dumbbells all day.

He also has a really interesting routine at the free throw line whenever his teammate is taking a shot. Before his teammate takes the attempt, Adams walks around, often feeling the biceps of the players who are going to box him out to perhaps guage whether they’re strong enough to box him out. Robinson has been on the receiving end of those grasps several times, saying they came down like an ‘iron claw.’

Adams’ strength on the offensive glass has often landed him near the top of the stats leaders for that category as his 3.7 offensive rebounds per game ranked fourth last year. His best offensive rebounding came in the 2017-18 season when he hauled in 5.1 offensive boards per game (more than his defensive rebounding numbers at 4 per game) to rank second in the league.

Adams will look to bring that toughness to a city that prides itself on the grittiness in Memphis. Adams should be an excellent player to have locking down the pain and hauling in those offensive rebounds to help set up Ja Morant and company.

