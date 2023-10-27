“There’s Days I Can’t Stand Stephen Curry”: Warriors Superstar Draws ‘Frank’ Reaction from Teammate Gary Payton II During Practice

Stephen Curry is one of those rare breed of NBA greats who have changed the NBA forever. You might think that it’s the best feeling in the world to have someone like Curry on your team. But you’d be wrong. When the Chef’s Warriors teammates have to face him in practice, the two-time NBA MVP unleashes the same havoc on them as he would do against his opponents on the court.

As Warriors stars Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II recently revealed, this aspect of Curry makes it highly irritating to play against him during practice sessions. Discussing this issue with Kuminga on the Warriors’ YouTube channel, the Bayside players vented their frustration about guarding Stephen Curry during his plays.

Payton II: “It’s annoying guarding him bro. Annoying ’cause you can’t rest! Because as soon as you rest, he’s open and then it’s bad.”

Payton II, Kuminga, and Rudy Gay admitted that no one in the league is as tough to guard as Stephen Curry, mostly because of his movements without the ball. Payton II added that only guarding Damian Lillard can be comparable to guarding Curry because of their similar shooting skills. However, he also highlighted that nobody can ever match the movement and the shooting prowess of the Warriors’ star at the same time Jokingly, the 30-year-old also remarked how he has started to detest guarding Curry after being overwhelmed by him several times in practice:

“You’re never going to have to guard nobody like him [Curry]. Never. You’re not gonna have to guard no one…Either they can somewhat shoot like him, which really it’s only one person who does it and it’s Dame. Don’t nobody move like 30 [Stephen Curry’s jersey number]. So if they move like 30, they don’t shoot like 30. These days, I can’t stand him. I can’t stand him.”

Combining Curry’s prowess and Gary Payton II’s defensive skills was an essential formula for the Warriors during their 2022 title campaign. Though this season began with a loss, the Dubs are hopeful to bounce back stronger and reclaim their deserved position in the West.

Gary Payton II was tired of Stephen Curry winning it all both on and off the court

Stephen Curry enjoyed some success outside of basketball with his golfing endeavors this off-season. Curry once again enthralled his fans by bagging some silverware in golf during the summer. After that, during the Warriors’ media day, Curry crashed GP2’s segment hilariously and showed everyone who’s the best in the game.

Frustrated from Curry taking over and grabbing all the limelight, a disgruntled GP2 later told a camera person backstage,

“He found his rhythm and it was over in two seconds. Tired of him winning everything.”

Stephen Curry has also been playing golf since the same age he learned to hold a basketball. While many in the NBA community are golf enthusiasts, Curry has always been a step ahead by starting to flourish in pro-am tournaments. Very recently, the Warriors No. 30 won the American Century Championship, making him the second NBA player to win the tournament.

Unfortunately, the 4x NBA champion had to forfeit his $125,000,000 cash prize as International Golf Federation rules do not allow amateurs to collect tournament earnings. Instead, Curry donated the prize money to a Charity of his choice. One of the best highlights of this win was Steph’s hole-in-one, which managed to impress even golf experts and legends.