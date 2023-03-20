What Is Wrong With Shaq: ‘Sick’ Shaquille O’Neal Worries Fans With Hospital Bed Photo Amidst March Madness

March Madness is here, and it’s truly maddening. We’re only in the second round, but we’ve seen quite a few upsets already. We saw Furman take down Virginia, Princeton take down Arizona, and then Missouri, FDU take down Purdue, Michigan State take down Marquette, and more. While the TNT crew is busy covering the Madness, Shaquille O’Neal was nowhere to be found.

While we had seen Instagram stories from the big man, from endorsing Damian Lillard’s message, to sharing Ali G flashbacks, there had been no news about where he is. However, earlier today, O’Neal finally broke the silence.

He took it to his Twitter page to share a tweet of himself in a hospital bed. He captioned it,

“i’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all”

Seeing Shaq in a hospital gown, fans got worried, and they started wondering what had happened to Big Diesel.

What is wrong with Shaquille O’Neal?

All fans can take a sigh of relief as Shaquille O’Neal is alright, and is not dealing with any sickness. As mentioned on his podcast earlier, Shaquille O’Neal got hip-replacement surgery.

Shaq said he’s getting a new hip on March 15th. Today’s the 19th. I guess the doctors will make the big man stay in the hospital for a week or ten days, to make sure that everything is alright and to keep O’Neal under observation.

Now, watching his fellow crew members talk about March Madness on TV must sure be a bummer for the big man.

After Shaq shared his tweet, he got a response from Candace. While March Madness has been entertaining enough, the broadcast sure misses Shaq’s presence.

Love ya big Fella ❤️ https://t.co/SzAwoq2mfp — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) March 20, 2023

Shaq talked about getting Botox as well

On the same episode of the Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal was worried about getting wrinkles on his skin. Wrinkles are natural for Shaq, as he turned 51 on March 6. However, his co-host and rumored ex-girlfriend, Nischelle Turner, had a bright suggestion for the big fellow.

She told him to get Botox. First, Shaq was thrown off and asked what Botox actually is. Then, he started warming up to the idea and said that he might actually get the same done. While I’m sure he was just joking, one might never know for sure when it comes to Shaq.