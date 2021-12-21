“I mean, I just play and go back home”: Lonzo Ball reveals how he avoided catching Covid-19 while most of Chicago Bulls roster got sidelined

Chicago Bulls’ Covid-19 outbreak got to everyone except Lonzo Ball. The 24-year old has a simple yet foolproof plan to avoid catching the virus.

The Chicago Bulls were one of the first teams to be severely affected by Covid this season. Their MVP DeMar DeRozan was the first one sidelined. Many others from the Bulls roster followed him into the health and safety protocols. As he prepared to return after a week of missed action, Zach LaVine was ruled out.

They managed pretty well without their starters, retaining the #2 seed in the eastern conference. In addition, they defeated LA Lakers and Houston Rockets back to back with a long list of players sidelined.

Also Read: “Lonzo Ball is really playing like the best defensive point guard in history!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Bulls star for being on track to achieve a defensive feat no PG has ever done before

Lonzo Ball has become an invaluable asset to the Chicago Bulls this season

After the blowout win against Houston Rockets, Lonzo Ball addressed the media and spoke about the Covid outbreak that has severely affected his team. When asked how he escaped it, he hilariously replied, “I don’t really do too much, I just play and go back home”. If others could practice such restraint, the NBA wouldn’t be dealing with this crisis right now.

Lonzo Ball on not catching COVID during Bulls’ recent outbreak: “I mean, I don’t really do too much. I just play and go back home.” — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 21, 2021

He concluded the night with 19 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and a block. He is making a case for one of the best defensive guards in the league.

Chicago Bulls have their fourth QT scorer and a sure 30 a night in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Lonzo Ball on the other hand is shining on the defensive end. He has shown a lot of improvement from beyond the 3-pt line as well this season, currently shooting better from distance than mid-range.

In addition, he is averaging 1.8 steals, and 1 block per game so far. If he retains these numbers throughout the season, he would be the first guard in NBA history to do so.

Chicago Bulls have a relatively weaker schedule coming up while most of their players are in health and safety protocols until Christmas. They will try to dethrone the Brooklyn Nets from #1 seed in the east as the latter is struggling with Covid restrictions as well.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid mocked Enes Kanter Freedom by singing the song ‘let freedom ring’”: Kendrick Perkins shares a hilarious insight into the Philly big man’s sensational 41-point double-double at the TD Garden