“These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries”: Anthony Davis slams those questioning him at being injured on a regular basis and not doing enough for his durability

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis slams those questioning his durability, adding he has to do what’s best for his body.

With the purple and gold staring at an embarrassing end to their 2021-22 campaign, the question remains regarding Anthony Davis’ future with the franchise. Since winning the 2020 championship in the Orlando Bubble, AD has played 75-games over two seasons.

The eight-time All-Star has been out most of the time rehabbing from injuries, the most recent being a foot sprain. Davis’ poor durability has earned him a lot of criticism, with people questioning his workout regime during the off-season and if he had the right staff.

Nevertheless, the former NCAA champion has never paid heed to his naysayers, saying the particular injuries could have happened to anyone in his place, and it was unfortunate. When healthy, Davis is regarded among the top 5 players in the league.

In a recent interview with LA Times, AD opened up on missing games due to injuries, shunning down those quizzing him on training routines and staff.

Anthony Davis responds to having the tag of an injury-prone player.

Widely regarded as one of the most skilled big men in the league, Davis has missed most games since winning the 2020 championship. The Brow being out has severely hurt the Lakers and their aspirations to win the chip, putting the entire load on a 37-year old LeBron James’ shoulders.

In what many believe, Davis was the frontrunner to be the face of the Lakers post LBJ taking a backseat. However, AD’s health has been a no.1 topic of debate off-late, with analysts and trade pundits casting doubts over his workout regime, diet, and staff.

The former Kentucky player seemed livid with the dubious narratives being played out in the media, deciding to respond with the following statements.

“This is what I’ve learned about injuries: Last year when I wasn’t playing, people were saying ‘AD’s giving up on his team,'” Davis said. “‘It’s the playoffs. AD has to play. He’s got to play.’ And when I went out there to play, got hurt again, they said, ‘Who was his trainer? Who let him play?’

“So, what the [expletive] do you want me to do? When I play, it’s a problem. It’s a problem when I don’t play. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I’m not worried about who’s saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand.

“These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries.”

Davis continued,

“The real basketball guys know that there’s nothing I could’ve done in these situations,” Davis said. “What? Move out the way? I keep that attitude because, one, my wife makes me, and two, it’s knowing that these really weren’t my fault. How can I be down or upset or care what people are saying? It could’ve been anybody. I could wear shoes that come up to my knees.

“There’s not one player in the world who could step on somebody’s foot from the air and not roll your ankle. It doesn’t matter the shoe. You step on somebody’s foot, you’re going to roll your ankle.”

Despite playing limited games this season, AD averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 2.3 BPG. The former Pelicans superstar shot above 50% from the field.