“These motherf***ers love drama too damn much!”: Damian Lillard dismisses CJ McCollum-Ben Simmons trade rumors amidst Blazers front office reshuffle

Damian Lillard can’t stop taking shots at NBA journalists, especially in light of the Ben Simmons trade rumors that emerged today.

The Portland Trail Blazers currently seem to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have a franchise player in Dame who is basically a playoff appearance guarantee by himself.

However, given their mid-market status, NBA free agents typically don’t list Portland high on their wish list. And as a result, GM Neil Olshey struggled with surrounding his franchise player with the requisite talent.

The Blazers have been a first-round playoff exit 4 times out of the last 5 years. There seems to be barely any scope to improve the roster, either through trade or through free agency. The clock is timing on Dame’s time as a primetime player before his championship window closes.

In light of all this, Shams Charania wrote an article detailing what the Blazers front office will aim to achieve in the upcoming weeks, releasing it today. It has caused an uproar on Blazers and Sixers Twitter alike. The waves have reached Dame DOLLA now.

Damian Lillard dismisses CJ McCollum-Ben Simmons trade rumors amidst Blazers front office reshuffle

Damian Lillard took to Twitter to calm down a ton of rumors floating around flowing the Shams bomb this morning. The Blazers superstar spoke in no uncertain terms to dismiss the talk of a prospective trade.

And it does make sense – if Olshey did indeed offer CJ during the summer and Daryl Morey didn’t bite, what makes them think he’ll bite now?

Nevertheless, Dame took care to call out NBA fans who’ve been salivating at the prospect of a new update in the Ben Simmons trade saga with the following tweet.

These mfs love drama too damn much. https://t.co/ej15TkAybZ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 6, 2021

It is not immediately clear where Ben Simmons will land during this trade window, if at all. Till the time we listen to something from a primary source in public, all speculation is worthless.