“These Young Teams Are Too Fast for Them”: Kevin Durant’s Suns Get Harsh Reality Check From Paul Pierce Hours Before ‘Brutal’ Kings Loss

Paul Pierce recently expressed his many concerns about the Phoenix Suns, a team that has rather shockingly lost seven of its last ten games. Pierce believes that the lightfooted young squads are outpacing the currently identity-less side. His stand was vindicated further as the Sacramento Kings overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns 120-105 to hand them their second loss in a row. Kevin Durant‘s 40 points were not enough as the team yet again wasted his high-scoring effort.

On Showtime Basketball‘s ‘The Ticket & The Truth‘ show, Kevin Garnett asked his friend Paul Pierce if he was worried about the Suns. Pierce responded,

“I am worried about the Phoenix Suns. They takin’ some bad losses, they don’t have no depth. They are dealing with injuries. We don’t even know what they look like. We don’t even know what their potential gonna be, and we almost 12 weeks, 25, 30 games and they didn’t even figured who they was.”

He then announced his belief that teams discover their identity near the 1/4th mark of the Regular Season. However, the Suns have been unable to figure out their identity despite having covered more than that kind of distance. A string of bad losses and injuries has muddied the waters for them. The Truth expressed that before the season, the team looked like a contender but has now fallen off considerably.

Then he acknowledged Kevin Durant’s ‘heavy lifting’ after he has been racking up 30+ points at a high clip. For Pierce, it is not the scoring, but the team’s lack of defensive chemistry which is the biggest issue. Then he observed that they have been unable to keep up with younger squads.

“These young teams is coming in, they they too fast for them. They role players is up and down. I don’t really right know now with them,” added the former Celtics Forward.

Pierce’s words were reflected in their latest loss against the Kings. The bustling Kings squad outscored the Suns 21-11 in terms of fastbreak points and shot 53%. They had even taken a 29-point lead by the third quarter and the Suns bench proved to be inadequate yet again.

Rajon Rondo is also alarmed by the Suns’ lack of depth

Pierce’s former teammate Rajon Rondo also pointed out how the Suns’ role players haven’t done their job. The former Celtics Point Guard noticed how the team lacks a traditional PG. Therefore, he expects Booker to step up in the role.

Book has certainly done so by averaging a career-high 8.2 assists per game thus far. But as per Rondo, unless the team’s bench starts contributing, the offensive trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will be insufficient.

“If those role players don’t step up and make a change and make a difference three offense juggernauts won’t make it work. Won’t make it happen and get it done in the playoffs,” emphasized Rondo on Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins.

Despite Durant tallying over 30 points and Booker inserting close to 28 points a game, the team has suffered a lot of grueling losses. Beal has been active for just six out of the 28 games, which has hurt their balance. Because of his unavailability, they needed the bench to step up even further. However, with 29.3 points a game, their bench is in the bottom five scoring-wise.