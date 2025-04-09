When Kobe Bryant Claimed People Don’t Understand Him, Mistake His Confidence for Ego

Dec 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Fans cheer for Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) after making a basket during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons win 111-91. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s confidence was the foundation of his greatness. It was that unwavering belief in himself that made him one of the most feared and respected competitors the NBA has ever seen. Kobe’s resume speaks for itself, but it was his mindset that set him apart from the rest.

However, the same facet of his personality that helped him dominate the game often became a point of criticism. Kobe’s confidence was misunderstood as ego, which made some people dislike him. But the Black Mamba knew that he couldn’t let the criticism change the way he approaches his game.

Kobe continued to live life his way and overtime, more people developed an understanding that he was, in fact, just an incredibly confident man and wasn’t egoistic or cocky at all. During a 2002 interview with Lisa Guerrero, the Lakers legend talked about the misconception that people have about his personality.

Kobe said, “I’m a confident individual, but I’m not a cocky individual. I think it’s a fine line. You know, I work extremely hard to have the faith in my skills that I have.” When asked to differentiate between cockiness and confidence, he said, “I think confidence is a belief that you can do it. It’s a quiet belief in the strength that you have. Cockiness…is just like mouthing off.”

The five-time NBA Champion believed that if one has done nothing to back up the tough talk, then it can be deemed cocky. In his case, he had a stellar resume, unparalleled talent, and the dedication to work harder than any other player. So, if anyone deserved to have that level of confidence, it was Kobe. The Black Mamba wasn’t alone in his belief that he was misunderstood.

Phil Handy spoke on Kobe Bryant being misunderstood

People who worked with Kobe knew, better than others, that he wasn’t cocky. Being confident was a part of his process as it allowed him to compete at his best level. Admittedly, there were times when he was hard on some of his teammates. However, it was more about him wanting them to strive for greater things than trying to belittle them.

During an appearance on ALL THE SMOKE, former Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy talked about the misconceptions about Kobe. From 2011 to 2013, Handy was the development coach for the Lakers and had worked closely with the late legend. He once asked him, “Why you such an a**hole?”

Kobe replied, “Phil, man, some of my teammates don’t understand the work…I see dudes walk into practice 10 minutes before practice, and they leave right after. Why the f*ck am I gonna pass them the basketball?”

Kobe Bryant believed in outworking his opponent, and this attitude of some of his teammates was never going to sit well with him.