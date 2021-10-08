“Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, and a first-round pick should be enough for Ben Simmons”: An NBA insider states the best possible scenario for the 76ers organization

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Indiana Pacers could resolve the Ben Simmons issue for the Sixers. Indiana’s Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, and a first-round pick would be enough to get the deal done.

The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia continues to get worse with each passing day. The 2021 playoffs proved to be a disappointing affair for the Sixers. The Atlanta Hawks caused a major upset by eliminating the 76ers in the eastern conference semi-finals.

Philadelphia’s All-Star point guard Simmons proved to be a disaster in the post-season, struggling with his shooting, especially from the free-throw line. His performance led to a heavy backlash, with him wanting an out from the organization in the end.

So much so that Simmons has refused to return to training camp and is ready to pay heavy penalties for it. The Philly team has tried several negotiations but has been unable to reach a deal with any team in the league.

Also read: “Ben Simmons shot 50% on a mini-hoop”: Sixers star hilariously flexes offseason workout while bricking a free throw then proceeding to drain one on a mini-hoop

However, the Indiana Pacers seem to have developed a keen interest in Simmons lately. The Pacers could package an interesting package comprising Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, and a first-round pick.

Ben Simmons could find himself in a Pacers uniform.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Indiana Pacers could offer the 76ers a better deal than Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. A trade that could send LeVert, Brogdon, and a first-round pick in exchange for Simmons would be a win-win for both the parties involved.

.@PompeyOnSixers believes Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and at least one first-rounder ‘should be enough’ to get a deal done for Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/BQo0ZscwnO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2021

Pacers point guard Brogdon would be an upgrade from Simmons as far as shooting is concerned. During the 2020-21 season, the former rookie of the year shot 45.3% from the field and 38.8% from the 3-point line.

The 28-year old is career 88.7% from the free-throw line. In 2019, Brogdon had shooting splits of 50-40-90. Thus Brogdon would be a great addition to the 76ers, who lack shooting in their back-court.

On the other hand, LeVert can shoot the ball as well. Thus a package involving Brogdon, LeVert, and a first-round pick would be the best situation the Sixers could have for them to trade Simmons. The Philly point guard is due $33M this upcoming season, while Brogdon and LeVert are due $21.7M and $17.5M, respectively.

Also read: “Ben Simmons just walked in there and acted like he didn’t know nobody”: Tracy McGrady and other media reports called out Simmons for having a bad attitude and questioned his position in the Draft

The 76ers who have been struggling to get a good deal for Simmons and are not willing to settle for less shall find themselves in a good position, with the reported Pacers proposition.