“Everybody’s Gonna Give You the Money”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why Young Talent Will Prefer Reebok Over Nike and Other Shoe Brands

Over the course of the past 20 years, Nike has emerged at the forefront of shoe brands within the basketball world. The acquisition of talent such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a few examples of the reach the brand has. Regardless, Nike doesn’t hold the same stranglehold over the competition like they once did.

Throughout the past few years, brands such as Puma, New Balance, and Li Ning have gained notoriety. Among those brands has been Reebok. The reach of the storied sneaker brand dates back to Shaquille O’Neal’s tenure with the company as a signature athlete. He recently returned to the brand in a different role.

In 2023, O’Neal became the new president of Reebok basketball. The company brought him in to change their presence within the basketball space. That won’t be an easy task, and it will require plenty of preparation.

O’Neal got into a debate about the methods of signing young talent with his son, Shareef, and Reebok Basketball’s marketing manager. One thing they came to a consensus on was that the process begins with their signature athletes.

The mountain to get to that point comes across as insurmountable, but O’Neal has faith in the company’s ability to do so.

“When we make the show, I can guarantee it’s going to be on the shelf. Nike can’t do that,” O’Neal said in an episode of Netflix’s Power Moves. “Everybody’s gonna give you the money, but can they give you your own shoe?”

Traditionally, receiving a signature shoe wasn’t something many players could experience. That luxury became reserved for the superstars of the league. Nike has a strict standard to abide by and won’t provide a signature shoe to an athlete unless they are among the upper echelon of the NBA.

That is where O’Neal’s trump card is effective. Reebok has the resources to guarantee a signature sneaker for young talent immediately. They are building their roster and using that ability to sway prospects from signing with juggernauts such as Nike and Adidas.

The company’s focus has been toward young athletes, and they have done a good job of accumulating talent. They have garnered a presence within the WNBA. Stars such as Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, Lexie Brown of the Seattle Storm, and DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings are with Reebok

When it comes to the men’s side, their NBA representation is Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis. He isn’t the only prospect on the roster. Reebok signed a deal with a projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Nate Ament.

Reebok still has plenty of groundwork to do, but they are in a great position amidst its rebrand. O’Neal is a stellar figure to man the operations of leading Reebok back to dominant status within the sneaker industry.