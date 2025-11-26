Cade Cunningham Breaks Down Offseason Push to Refine His Overall Game

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have had an impressive start to the season. With a 15-2 record and a 13-game winning streak, they sit at the top of the East, and through it all, Cunningham has averaged 27 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds per game. But what has changed? How have the Pistons made such a leap, and how has Cunningham taken such a jump to an elite level?

There’s been a catalyst in Cunningham’s recent offensive push to start the 2025-26 season. He’s averaging a career high in points (27.4) and is second in the NBA in terms of assists per game (9.9).

According to the Pistons star, he worked on being more efficient with his movements and timing in the offseason, and the hard work is now paying off.

“Just being more efficient with my movements. Efficient with my timing, when I’m going, when I’m not, when I’m getting guys involved. All of those things,” Cunningham told the NBA on ESPN.

The efficiency has led to an all-around improvement for the Pistons roster. Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson are also averaging a career high in points (20 and 12 ppg). At the same time, other guys like Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson have also been key contributors, all thanks to Cunningham refining his timing on when he needs to score and when he needs to get others involved.

That said, the young guard also admitted that there are other things he’s been refining.

“Skills-wise, just sharpening everything. I bring a lot, I think, with my game. I use a lot of different tools, and they all need sharpening,” Cunningham admitted. “My handle, my mid-range game, my float, my hooks, my three-ball. All of that stuff, my passing. So, all of those things got worked on.”

“Most importantly, just ways that I can be the most efficient in this offense. The ways I can help other guys be most efficient in this offense were important,” he added.

So far, Cunningham has taken efficiency seriously for the most part. The only area where he has struggled is his three-point shooting. Hitting just 28 percent while taking six attempts per game, he will need to keep working on that part of his game. Everything else, though, has been excellent.

Although Cunningham plans to keep refining his game, by the time the playoffs roll around, he hopes to be automatic.

“I’m still working on it, we’re trying to get it right. Hopefully, by playoff time, it’s clockwork.”

The Pistons look primed to make the playoffs for a second straight season after their incredible start. It is a great sign for a team that spent half a decade in the gutter before last year. They have every reason to be thrilled with how the roster has developed.

At the center of it all is Cunningham. Their crown jewel, number one overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, has grown into one of the league’s rising stars. And this season, it feels like he is gearing up for a deep playoff run. No more first-round exits. The Pistons want to go for it all.