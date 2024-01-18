"This Is Like Seeing Michael Jordan In Lingerie": Dwyane Wade's Painted Nails Have Cam'ron And Mase Putting Forth Questionable Takes,

Credits: Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts after learning a statue will be erected outside of Kaseya Center in 2025, during a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Miami Heat president Pat Riley surprised Dwyane Wade by announcing that the Hall of Famer will be immortalized with a statue outside the team’s home stadium to recognize his contributions to the franchise. The retired superstar was gifted a bobblehead and he shared a picture of him posing with the gift on his Instagram account.Wade’s red nail paint was also prominently visible in the photo, irking rapper Mase.

On the latest episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, he disapproved of the nail paint and said:

“D Wade, D Wade. This is like seeing Jordan in lingerie, it’s just crushing. It’s stuff you don’t want to see, man. It ruins everything for you, man. This is like when somebody you looked up to, you appreciated, their work as an athlete, and then they go do this. It’s like, ‘Man. We can’t do nothing with that.'”

Mase’s wild comments caused Cam’ron to laugh relentlessly. Co-host Treasure Wilson pointed out that men painting nails is a trend. She cited rapper A$AP Rocky and pop singer Harry Styles as examples. Mase sarcastically claimed Wade should style his lashes and “go crazy instead of tip-toeing.”

Mase’s comments left fans unamused. One pointed out that Chicago Bulls icon and Michael Jordan‘s teammate Dennis Rodman also painted his nails.

Another fan reiterated that point and claimed Wade’s fashion choices are not an indictment of him as a man.

One fan claimed Wade was doing it to support his transgender daughter.

Mase’s comments about Wade’s fashion choices were wildly out of pocket. Cam’ron knew that and told him the clip was about to go viral. And it did.

Dwyane Wade is unapologetic for brave fashion choices

Dwyane Wade was a mean-mugging, bucket-getter during his NBA career. However, in retirement, he has found peace in self-care routines. In an interview with Esquire last year, the Heat icon revealed his elaborate skincare routine. He said:

“When I’m home, I try to get a facial every two weeks. In the midst of that, I have the face wash, the toner, the brightening serum, the booster—like I have six things per day and night that I use on my skin.”

Wade claimed he doesn’t have naturally beautiful skin, which prompts him to take elaborate measures to take care of it. He added that he does his skincare routine twice a day at home. He also revealed that his unique taste in fashion stems from the paternal figures in his life. He said:

“A lot of my ideas on being clean or dressing comes from what I’ve seen growing up. I grew up watching my father, and I grew up watching my uncle, and I just loved the way they dressed. It was just the care that they had with what they were wearing and how they put their outfits together.”

Wade has no qualms about experimenting. He’s open to trying the wildest fashion trends as he showcased with his choice to paint his nails.