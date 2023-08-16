“This Is Michael Jordan Sh*t!”: Earning $13,000,000 per Show, Taylor Swift Gets Compared to Bulls Legend by Veteran NBA Analyst

Taylor Swift is currently one of the biggest music celebrities to become a worldwide phenomenon at the moment. The Eras tour has proved to be a massive success, making Taylor around $13,000,000 per show on tour. Swift has the same capability as Michael Jordan to captivate her audiences, which brings Bill Simmons to compare the Love Story singer with the Bulls’ greatest legend.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan had the ability to keep his audiences captivated and hooked during a whole game. He had single-handedly increased the popularity of the Chicago Bulls and the NBA as a league. Comparing MJ’s star power, perhaps Taylor Swift also has the same capability to keep her audiences hooked for around 3-hour 51 minutes concerts.

Bill Simmons compares Taylor Swift’s popularity to that of the Michael Jordan craze in the ’80s and the ’90s

Taylor Swift is currently hosting The Eras Tour, described as a journey through her musical ‘eras.’ This tour is her sixth concert tour and by far the most expansive one yet, covering 146 countries across five continents. Interestingly, Swift has sold out almost all of her tours and fans are scrambling to grab a ticket for Eras Tour concert ticket.

Advertisement

This might be quite reminiscent of the star power and phenomenon of Michael Jordan, during his playing days. Jordan heralded a new era for the Bulls, bringing in engaging action and competitive play on the court. After Jordan’s arrival, the United Center went from selling just 6,000 seats to being sold out for 610 games straight.

The Bulls recorded the third-longest streak of being sold out in the NBA, only behind Portland TrailBlazers (814 games) and Boston Celtics (662 games). Bill Simmons rightly compares Taylor Swift to ‘His Airness’ in his podcast and remarks:

“All the Taylor Swift stuff we’ve talked about a little on this podcast. I have never seen anything like the phenomenon around this concert tour. And I’ve been alive for all the concert tour since the mid 70s, even Michael Jackson, like the Victory Tour after Thriller came out, that was more notable because of what a mess it was….This is like Michael Jordan sh*t, whatever is happening with her now.”

Many fans also believe that Taylor Swift has now entered her era as a GOAT in the music industry. Several journalists and pop-culture publications have described the Eras Tour to be a legitimate cultural phenomenon, given its global impact. This can be very well evidenced by the venue records and the sold-out tickets in various tour locations worldwide.

Advertisement

Jordan also loves to break a leg to Taylor Swift’s songs

Michael Jordan does love his song playlist, which was popping up further after the release of The Last Dance. Considering Jordan’s status, there may be a misconception his music taste is strictly old school. However, Taylor Swift’s namesake, Taylor Zarzour, reported for ESPN that the tunes Jordan loves grooving to while golfing.

“He was blaring Taylor Swift from his speakers. Can you imagine that? The greatest basketball player ever, Michael Jordan, blaring Taylor Swift?”

Naturally, Michael Jordan blazing Taylor Swift was as surprising as it gets. Well, perhaps, Bad Blood isn’t such a bad song to get your fury out in court or on the golf course.