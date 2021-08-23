“This is the most Draymond thing to happen”: When a rookie Draymond Green got called for a technical after hitting his first-ever basket in the NBA

A throwback to when rookie Draymond Green made a three for his first-ever NBA bucket and got called for a technical for the same

The Golden State Warriors got really lucky in 2012. There were not a lot of hopes or expectations from people, when they drafted a 6’6 forward, as the 35th pick. However, 9 years in the future, he’s probably one of the most crucial parts of the squad.

Draymond Green was always overlooked, underhyped, and ignored, just like someone else on the Warriors’ roster (read: Stephen Curry). However, Green has defied all the odds and silenced a lot of haters with his actions on-court. While others still hate on him, no one can deny the fact that a second-rounder, is now a 3x NBA Champion. Green has also won the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2016-17 season.

Draymond Green started his career off with a technical

Draymond Green and technicals are a thing that the Warriors don’t like to hear in the same sentence. During the 2016 playoffs, Green managed to pick up his 7th technical foul in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That led to him getting suspended for Game 4. If Draymond wasn’t out for Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, the whole narrative of the series could have been different.

However, Draymond’s narrative with technical doesn’t begin there. To trace the beginning, we would have to go all the way back to his first season in the league. Draymond came off the bench for the Warriors and finally got his first bucket, after playing eight games. Green put up a three, swishing it in, to mark his first bucket in the league. However, Green got called for a technical right afterward, for well, being himself, and talking up.

Well, it’s safe to say that one Tech did not change how Draymond Green would play the game. He still likes to express what is on his mind. This is what the Warriors got, and we have grown to love it wholly.