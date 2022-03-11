“This is the thinnest version of Zion Williamson we have seen since his rookie season”: NBA Twitter reacts as photos of the youngster training at the Pels practice facility go viral

After several months, Zion Williamson has been seen working out at the New Orleans Pelicans practice facility.

It’s been almost 10 months since we last saw Zion Williamson play NBA basketball. After several delayed returns, the Pelicans finally gave out a crucial injury update for the former Duke Blue Devil. Recently, in a statement, the team wrote:

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.

He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.

He remains out indefinitely.

Finally, the Pels fans get the beautiful sighting of seeing “Zanos” at the organization’s practice facility. And let’s just say Williamson was looking pretty good in shape.

Zion Williamson was spotted working out at Pelicans practice today (via @PelicansNBA) pic.twitter.com/BWbDbuYFyq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 11, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson looks thin in the latest photos from the Pelicans practice facility

As soon as Zion’s photos went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Bro this is NOT fatidk where y’all getting that from — Owehs Burner (@OwehsBurner) March 11, 2022

looks in shape https://t.co/M8uA9xmGqL — Cory Harlow (@lowkeyC24) March 11, 2022

He is in duke shape pic.twitter.com/Xj0nK7SI6T — (@_Fastmoneycj) March 11, 2022

Pels upset suns in first round 4-2 if zion comesback healthy — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeperatesU) March 11, 2022

YESSIRR WE GONNA SHOW EVERYONE WHO THE REAL GENERATIONAL TALENT IS — ً (@Asensii20) March 11, 2022

If the 6-foot-7 forward manages to make a return to the lineup this season, NOLA will have a better shot at clinching a playoffs berth. However, for the time being, Williamson will be sidelined until he fully recovers.