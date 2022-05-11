“This isn’t the Minnesota Timberwolves, this is championship-level basketball, this is how we do it”: Draymond Green has a message for Ja Morant and his crew

Former DPOY Draymond Green reminds Ja Morant about the Warriors being built differently, unlike the Timberwolves.

The Golden State Warriors escaped a national embarrassment in Game Four, barely beating the visiting Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant. The Dubs have a 3-1 lead in the series, with Game Five shifting back to Memphis.

Surprisingly, the Grizzlies were close to winning Games One and Four but failed to do so. Every time Morant and his crew were about to close the game, the Dubs were able to pull off some last-minute strings.

Having been in the same position on numerous occasions, Steve Kerr and his men knew how to win. Despite the Splash Brothers not having their best performances efficiency-wise, they have managed to step up during the crucial parts of the game.

Also read: “Doesn’t matter! Gary Payton II is out for weeks, that’s the only thing that matters”: Draymond Green and Steve Kerr do not care about Dillon Brooks’ Game 3 suspension

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time All-Star reminded Morant and co that they weren’t playing against a team like the T-Wolves anymore.

“This isn’t the Minnesota Timberwolves”: Draymond Green cautions Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

It’s been a turnaround season for the Grizzlies franchise, who seemed to be legit contenders entering the postseason. Boasting a young crew, led by the recently crowned MIP Ja Morant. However, the Memphis team’s lack of playoff experience was evident in the first round itself.

Luckily for the Grizzlies, the T-Wolves succeeded them in making errors. In what many believe, the Timberwolves should have outright won that series against the Grizzlies but would have a choke job. The Wolves blew multiple double-digit leads during games.

One such game included them blowing two 25-point leads in a single game. Most of the Wolves’ collapses occurred during the final quarter. The Grizzlies would win the series in six games, going on to face the experienced roster of the Warriors in the western conference semi-finals.

Talking about blowing big leads, Draymond Green reminded Morant and his crew who exactly the Warriors were, addressing their dominant win in Game Three at the Chase Center.

“We were up 20-points. Ja Morant, I know what the conversation was when they huddled up: we been here before, we know what it takes, let’s go out here, and let’s get back in this game and win the game. And Ja Morant came out playing like that, they were up 20 points, Ja started to go on his rampage with scoring every play, and I think he looked up like wow I’m starting to go crazy with those Ja layups only Ja makes, and he looked up and they were down 25. And that was big for us because that was to show them this isn’t the Minnesota Timberwolves. You’re no longer playing that team, this is the Golden State Warriors. This is championship-level basketball, this is how we do it.”

Also read: “That definitely had a very racist connotation”: Draymond Green addresses Mad Dog’s ‘Shut up and play’ comments

Well, one cannot deny Green’s claims, considering GSW’s resume over the past couple of seasons and them revolutionizing the game with their style of play.