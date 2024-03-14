“This Motherf**ker Has 30!”: Richard Jefferson Narrates Having to Guard LeBron James on an Island While ‘Shutting Down’ Mo Williams

LeBron James has had 14 games with 50+ points in his career so far. While all of them might have a different significance for his fans, the 55 he dropped in February 2009 against the Milwaukee Bucks is still etched in Richard Jefferson‘s memory. During his appearance on the ‘We Might Be Drunk Podcast’, last month, the NBA veteran talked about experiencing LeBron’s wrath as he tried to guard him.

Before facing the Cavs, the Bucks had several plans in place, and they were mainly focusing on Mo Williams. As per coach Scott Skiles, Williams was the one posing the strongest threat to them. Skiles told his players that every time the Cavs win, it’s because of Williams as he easily drops 20+ points a game. Jefferson said, even though it was true, turned out that they were focusing on the wrong person that game and were not fully prepared to restrict LeBron.

He said, “Bron scored like 15 points in a minute and a half. It was one of those days where he just decided to hit five threes in the first quarter.” At the end of the first half, Skiles told his players that they were doing a good job because Williams wasn’t performing well in that game.

However, Jefferson was focusing on LeBron’s stat in the first half and was frustrated that his coach couldn’t see what was happening. He said, “This motherf**ker has like 30. What are we talking about?” LeBron finished the game with 55 points with five rebounds and nine assists while shooting 55.2% from the field.

Richard Jefferson claimed that no one will break LeBron James’ record

Jefferson believed that the scoring record put up by LeBron would never be broken. On an episode of the ‘Road Trippin’ podcast, in September 2023, the NBA veteran said that it would be impossible to get past LBJ’s numbers because he’s far from over and is continuing to add more points to his tally. He said,

“I think he is going to play three (or) four years. What I am saying is that motherfu**er is going to score 45. LeBron James is going to score 45,000 points.”

Even though he acknowledged that the later part of his career won’t be as good as what we have seen from LeBron, his ability to score is undeniable and he’ll continue to do so till he retires. He said, “So, yes, that record is never going to be broken. I’m sorry…. we can say in our lifetime we are not going to see it.”

45k career points are a lot, and if we remember just how long it took for LeBron to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record, it’s a pretty convincing claim from Jefferson. We might not see someone else with 45k+ points in this lifetime. The King will, in all probability, be on the throne forever until another physical and scoring phenom comparable to LBJ joins the league.