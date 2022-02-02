“This MVP race has to be the most exciting one we’ve had in many years”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James, Embiid, and Antetokounmpo simultaneously record 25+ points in 17 straight games

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have a 17-game streak with 25+ points. This is the first time a feat like this is being achieved in the NBA.

The 2021-2022 NBA season is turning out to be one of the most enjoyable ones we’ve witnessed over the past few years. With more teams having a legit shot at the NBA title, the MVP race couldn’t have been any more entertaining. In this campaign, quite a few superstars around the league have a real shot at lifting the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are 3 of the current favorites to win the MVP honor. These stars have been playing some high-level basketball, dropping unreal numbers on a daily basis now.

All 3 of these icons are currently in the midst of an impressive scoring run, dropping 25+ points in each of their last 17 games. This makes it the first time in NBA history that 3 players have had simultaneous streaks of 25+ points in 17+ straight games.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo achieve never done before in NBA history

As expected, as soon as this stat went viral, Twitteratis went crazy with their reactions.

Despite playing some huge minutes over the past few weeks, you can expect these superstars to not slow down anytime soon.