“This sh*t is f***ed up! We’re not playing against the defending champion, the Milwaukee Bucks!”: Draymond Green vents his frustration about playing the second straight Christmas Game on the road, away from his family

Warriors’ Draymond Green expresses his frustration about missing his daughter’s second Christmas in a row because of road X-Mas games

The Golden State Warriors are headed to Phoenix soon, as they completed their two-game homestand tonight. The Warriors went unbeaten at home, taking down the Kings on Monday, and the Grizzlies last night. It was an intense contest against Ja Morant and co, but Stephen Curry stepped up big-time.

Tonight was a crucial matchup for the Dubs. The last two contests against the Grizzlies had gone down to the wire, both resulting in OT losses. However, tonight, Draymond Green brought out his high level of defense, along with an offensive storm from Curry. Now, the Warriors face the Suns, Nuggets, Jazz, and the Heat next. Things aren’t going to be easy and stacking up wins at home always helps later in the season.

After the game, Draymond Green had a few things to say about the Christmas Day matchup against the Suns.

Draymond Green is not happy about having a second straight Christmas game away from home

Last year, Draymond Green became a father once again, when he had a baby girl in December. Last Christmas, the Warriors were on the road, facing the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed his daughter’s first Christmas. This time around, he’s bound to miss her second Christmas as well, as he would be playing the Suns in Phoenix.

All this had Draymond really upset, and he made sure to make his frustration heard in the post-game conference.

Draymond is not happy about playing on the road on Christmas for a second straight year pic.twitter.com/C7Jn2w32Ih — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 24, 2021

It is particularly hard to be away from family, especially during Christmas, a time meant for the family to be together. Hopefully, the league takes note of the same, and gives the Dubs a home Christmas game the next time around.