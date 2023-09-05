Tim Duncan’s Former Teammate Claims Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Leave Milwaukee Bucks in the Next Two Years Amid the Greek Superstar’s Viral Trade Rumors

Tim Duncan’s former San Antonio Spurs teammate Richard Jefferson has made a bold prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future with the Milwaukee Bucks. This speculation comes in the wake of swirling trade rumors concerning the Greek Freak. Jefferson, who played three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs from 2009 to 2012, recently claimed that Giannis might leave the Bucks within two years if they don’t secure an NBA championship. This intriguing insight comes from an episode of his podcast, Road Trippin’.

After the Bucks had a disappointing run in the playoffs, the team parted ways with their championship-winning head coach, Mike Budenholzer. Subsequently, Antetokounmpo refused to sign an extension that he was eligible for, triggering waves of trade rumors. This rough patch has raised questions about what’s next for the Bucks and whether Giannis might consider other options if winning another NBA Championship with the Mid-West team doesn’t seem achievable.

Richard Jefferson claims that the Bucks have only two years to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo

Richard Jefferson’s recent remarks about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks have intrigued fans. He has essentially pointed out that the Bucks have a limited time frame, about two years, to win an NBA championship if they want to keep Giannis on their team. He also highlights a pivotal factor, Giannis’ vulnerability to injuries, which often heavily impacts the team’s fortunes in the postseason. However, Jefferson underlined the fact that the team could lose their franchise centerpiece if they don’t win a Championship asap.

Here’s what RJ said on Road Trippin‘:

“[Bucks can retain Giannis] If they win a Championship in the next two years, if they doesn’t, I think he’s[Giannis] gone…I don’t think the Bucks are back at the drawing board. I think they changed their coach, I think they got two years…If they win a championship I think he will stay, if they do not, I think he will have an opportunity to move on.”

To comprehend this situation fully, we must acknowledge the be-all and end-all role Giannis plays within the Bucks’ system. The team’s 2021 NBA championship was the result of a meticulous strategy to build around Giannis’ unique skill set.

However, subsequent seasons have exposed vulnerabilities in the team’s ability to make deep playoff runs consistently. The Greek superstar has not got the same looks and that’s largely due to injuries, with Middleton, Lopez, and Holiday-all missing time.

Gilbert Arenas has his say on Giannis leaving

Another perspective on Giannis’s contract decision came from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. On his show, “Gil’s Arena,” Arenas defended Giannis’ refusal to sign the $173 million extension with the Bucks. He drew parallels between Giannis and Kobe Bryant, who also faced a pivotal career decision regarding his team’s commitment to winning Championships.

Arenas emphasized that he supported Giannis’ desire to establish a lasting legacy, noting that a single championship isn’t sufficient. He drew comparisons between Giannis’ situation and Kobe Bryant’s decision to demand a trade in 2007 when the Lakers failed to surround him with the right pieces to win a title.

At the end of the day, it’s a critical period for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best thing to happen to the team in a long time. Losing him would be a colossal setback, and they have just two years to prevent that from happening.