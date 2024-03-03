Timberwolves Injury Report: Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Clippers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have turned the tables after getting eliminated in the WC first round last season. While they lost their last game to the Kings, Anthony Edwards might not play in the game against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. He previously played the game against the Sacramento Kings till halftime to attend the birth of his child with his girlfriend, Jeanie Robel. However, he was not placed on the injury list for that match for citing personal reasons.

Advertisement

An injury bugging the All-Star for the past two days has forced the Timberwolves to add their star player to the injury list. As per the latest injury report, the Timberwolves guard is listed as ‘questionable’ for tonight’s game. Though Edwards played through this injury in the past two games, chances for the 2x All-Star to play today’s game might look slim. The Wolves would not want their star player to aggravate this injury without proper rehabilitation or rest.

Advertisement

The injury list mentions Edwards as suffering from left ankle soreness. On Tuesday, he sustained this injury in the game against the San Antonio Spurs, where he rolled his ankle while changing directions during an offensive possession. Though Ant had to be carried away from the court after this, he surprised his fans by returning to the game shortly after. Though listed on the injury report, Edwards also played the next two games. Hence, Edwards can play tonight’s game as well.

How does Anthony Edwards fare against the Clippers?

Anthony Edwards has certainly been one of the fittest players in the league, missing just three games this season. The young star is averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor, including 38.1% from the three-point line. He has significantly helped the Timberwolves to become the best team in the Western Conference, standing atop the table with an impressive 42-18 record.

Ant also averages 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, per game, in 12 games against the Clippers. He holds an impressive 5-7 record against the Clippers in the Western Conference and has averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, per game, in the last two games against the LA side this season.

Perhaps the Timberwolves might consider Edwards a crucial piece to their offense, especially after coming off a 124-120 OT loss against the Sacramento Kings. If Edwards were to play at his full capacity, he would help the Timberwolves maintain their dominant streak in the league and the conference.