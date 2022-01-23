“When you think you are the best, you stop becoming better”: Giannis Antetokounmpo on why he’s still not the best player in the world 

Reigning NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo believes in adopting a humble attitude, which helps him strive for better.

Probably one of Greece’s best exports to the United States of America, Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA after Shaquille O’Neal. The Greek Freak has put small markets like Milwaukee on the global map.

At the mere age of 27, Giannis is a two-time MVP, DPOY, MIP, and the reigning Finals MVP. The Bucks superstar joins the ranks of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon in doing so. Giannis stuck to the old principle of winning a championship without joining a super team, cementing a great legacy.

The Greek Freak is one of the most approachable superstars in the league, his sense of humor and simplicity is commendable. Whether it’s his dad jokes or his obsession with Oreos and milk, Giannis knows how to keep us entertained even off the court.

Also read: “Lionel Messi and I influence the next generation to try to push themselves”: When Stephen Curry explained how the football icon and he are having a similar impact on their respective sports

Recently, Giannis spoke about why he doesn’t consider himself the best player yet and wants to chase other players.

Giannis Antentokounmpo is a people’s superstar.

The Greek Freak’s perseverance to make his game better is evident in his improved mid-range jump shot and free-throw shooting. Giannis has almost shot 78% from the free-throw line in the month of January so far. Though his critics want him to stick to the paint, Giannis continues to attempt 3-pointers.

The Bucks superstar finished second in this week’s MVP rankings. Giannis is currently averaging 28.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 1.5 BPG. The five-time All-Star is shooting an impressive 53.1% from the field, with the Bucks having a 30-19 record in the east.

Recently, Giannis spoke about how adopting a humble attitude makes him more ambitious.

“When you think you are the best, you stop becoming better. I always want to be humble and chase other players, other teams. It’s a great compliment, but I’m not the best player in the world, I have to get better.”

“When you think you are the best, you stop becoming better. I always want to be humble and chase other players, other teams. It’s a great compliment, but I’m not the best player in the world, I have to get better.” – #GiannisAntetokounmpo#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/uBpm4ePlZw — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 22, 2022

Having seen hardships from a very young age, Giannis’ story inspires millions across the globe. An immigrant without any nationality at one time is now one of the greatest basketball players in the world.

Also read: “JaVale McGee reached his prime at 34?!”: Suns center has turned out to be the best back up big in the NBA after his move to Chris Paul’s team