“Lacrosse Player Playing Over Me”: Jeff Teague Highlights the Disrespect Warriors Have Shown Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga’s tenure with the Golden State Warriors hasn’t gone the way either party has hoped for. The 23-year-old has fallen out of the team’s rotation, which has led to increased frustration on both sides. It seems that the relationship is now irreparable. Although many fans have critiqued Kuminga for constantly complaining, Jeff Teague points his finger at the Warriors for their disrespect toward the young star.

It was consensus belief that Kuminga’s time in Golden State was over following the 2024-25 season. Following a drawn-out restricted free agency, he ultimately returned to the team on a two-year deal. Initially, Kuminga began the season with a reignited fire, buying into the team’s system.

Unfortunately, the good vibes didn’t last too long as head coach Steve Kerr quickly diminished his role. Subsequently, it has been almost a month since the Congolese forward has appeared in a Warriors game.

Kuminga has remained relatively quiet during this time up until today. Now that he is trade-eligible, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Kuminga has demanded a trade.

Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga has demanded a trade away from the Warriors as he becomes eligible to be moved Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Full story with @anthonyVslater: https://t.co/70ByLkfbIN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2026



This isn’t much of a surprise considering Kuminga has been desperate to showcase his talents. After all, there are only a few who have more than Kuminga on the Warriors roster. Despite that fact, Kerr refuses to play Congolese star.

Teague highlights just how disrespectful that is, while explaining why Kuminga would want to be as far away from the Warriors and Kerr as possible.

“It’s been time for him to get traded,” Teague said on the Club 520 Podcast. “It was time in the summer. Y’all got a lacrosse player==[Pat Spencer] playing over me.”

Jeff Teague says it’s disrespectful how the Warriors doing Jonathan Kuminga “It’s been time for him to get traded it was time in the summer. Y’all got a lacrosse player playing over me” (Via @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/U7uHnML0J3 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 15, 2026



For those unaware, Spencer was a legendary collegiate lacrosse player but the 29-year-old is currently on a two-way contract with Golden State. And he has played more games than Kuminga this season.

The rest of the Club 520 Podcast shares the same sentiment as Teague. Nobody is taking anything away from Spencer. He has been extremely impressive in the minutes that he has received. However, receiving more minutes than Kuminga is bizarre to say the least.

“That is disrespectful,” B-Hen reiterated.

For Kuminga’s sake, hopefully the Warriors abide by his trade request. A few weeks remain until the trade deadline and more than a few teams are sure to inquire about his skill set.

The Sacramento Kings are one of the main parties who seem really invested in the developments around this subject. In addition, the Miami Heat also want to keep an eye on in the Kuminga sweepstakes. All that being said, only time will tell if the Warriors decide to actually trade Kuminga and give him what he wants.