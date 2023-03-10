Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Lakers Release Injury Update for NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) walks around the court during a timeout in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to climb up the standings. Having won 7 of their last 10 games, Darvin Ham’s boys now sit 9th in the West with a 32-34 record. What’s even more incredible is that the Purple & Gold have been successful without LeBron James in the lineup.

During LAL’s 26th February clash against the Dallas Mavericks, the King sustained an ankle injury. Immediately when LBJ went down, he stated that he heard a “pop” sound. However, the franchise caught a break after reports revealed that the 6-foot-9 forward avoided surgery.

In the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s absence, Anthony Davis has stepped up big time. In the four clashes, the Brow has averaged 33.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks.

However, as we near the end of the season, the LA-based franchise will need Bron to make his return to the lineup and help them clinch a playoff berth.

However, is the 4-time MVP suiting up tonight?

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Raptors?

Yes, LeBron did manage to avoid surgery, however, sources revealed that he would still be sidelined for a few weeks.

The 19-time All-Star has missed 5 straight games. Unfortunately, Lakers Nation will not be able to witness him suit up as LeBron James is listed as OUT for the clash against the Toronto Raptors.

Joining LeBron on the sidelines will be Mo Bamba. Whereas, D’Angelo Russell and Davis are listed as “Probable”.

Lakers list Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell as officially probable for tomorrow’s game pic.twitter.com/JNOJy17f6Q — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) March 9, 2023

While the franchise hasn’t revealed any date on James’ return, a few days back, Shams Charania spoke about the 4-time champ’s timeline. Stating that he could be out for more than 3 weeks, Shams said:

“I don’t know if the Lakers think he’s gonna be back in 3 weeks. I don’t think it’ll be just the 3 weeks — likely beyond that.”@ShamsCharania on LeBron James’ timeline for a return to action 👀 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/t2riDGc1C6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 6, 2023

Before going down with injuries, the King was playing some dominant basketball. In the 47 games, the 4-time Finals MVP recorded 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

