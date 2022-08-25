Russell Wilson has the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James mentality according to his $1.5 million teammate

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles had high praise for his new starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Garett Bolles' name is one you can add to the long list of Denver Broncos players that continue to admire Russell Wilson. The entire offseason has been full of buzz and hype coming out of the Rocky State.

This offseason, the Denver Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran had spent his first 10 seasons in the league with the Seahawks.

The Denver Broncos parted with a hefty package to secure the service of their new quarterback. They sent tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and quarterback Drew Lock as player compensation.

But draft compensation was what the Seahawks will remember the most. They received a first round pick from 2022 and 2023, a second round pick from 2022 and 2023, and a 2023 5th round pick.

Bolles claims Russell Wilson has the mentalities of these basketball legends

Garett Bolles is currently entering his 6th year in the league. He has been able to transform himself from a struggling rookie to a tackle that has earned 2nd team All Pro honors in 2020.

“He’s a great leader. I love Russ,” Bolles said per the team’s official transcript. “I love his determination. I love his focus. I love his mental. I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan — the type of mentalities those athletes have — that’s what he has.

The three legends, Bryant, James, and Jordan, were all successful in the NBA due to their calm nature that allowed them to be clutch. Russell Wilson is also a clutch player who has led numerous comebacks in his time with Seattle.

Wilson has created a name for himself as a quarterback that always hangs around and comes to win in the end. He has 2 Super Bowl appearances and a win as well.

With the Broncos young and fiery defense, the league is expecting them to make a splash this upcoming season.

