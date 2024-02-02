Top 5 Players With the Most Assists in an NBA All-Star Game Featuring Magic Johnson and Kyrie Irving

The All-Star Game is one of the most entertaining exhibition games where 24 of the best players from the league produce an action-packed contest. These All-Stars leave every enthusiast in awe of their majestic dunks and long-distance shots. Even the creative assists dished out during the game tend to leave fans in awe.

While a majority of the players on the court tend to go off for scoring outbursts, several pass-first guards stuck true to their role of being floor generals and were the primary playmakers even during the high-scoring exhibition games. Over the years, the likes of Magic Johnson and Chris Paul have treated fans with their incredible passing abilities, making the exhibition game more entertaining. Here’s a full list of the top five players who dished out the most assists in a single All-Star Game:

1. Magic Johnson

It is unsurprising to see one of the best passers in NBA history top the list. Back in 1984, the Western Conference suffered a tough 145-154 loss against the Eastern Conference. However, Magic Johnson won the hearts of millions of Lakers fans around the world. While playing for a team-high of 37 minutes, Johnson dished out 22 assists – most in a single All-Star game.

Apart from being the only player to record a 20-assist performance in the All-Star Game, the leader of the Showtime Lakers also managed to record the 2nd most assists in the exhibition game. In 1988, a few years after setting the record, the 6ft 9” guard lodged 19 assists in yet another losing cause.

Quite impressively, the four-time assists champion recorded 16 assists in the 1983 All-Star Game and 15 assists in the 1985 and 1986 All-Star Games.

2. John Stockton

The NBA’s all-time assists leader had to feature on this list. After Magic Johnson’s 22-assist game and 19-assist game, John Stockton holds the record for the third most assists dished out in a single All-Star Game. Back in 1989, Stockton shared the floor with some of the greatest scorers in the history of the game – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Hence, it wasn’t very difficult for the Utah Jazz guard as he went on to rack 17 assists, helping the Western Conference grab a 143-134 victory.

Stock also put up an impressive performance in the 1993 All-Star Game. He put up a 15-assist performance and was named co-MVP of the event alongside his teammate Karl Malone.

3. Chris Paul

Chris Paul is often regarded as the greatest floor general of the modern NBA. Staying true to the nickname awarded to him, the Point God displayed his incredible court vision by being the third player with the most assists in a single game. In the 2016 & 2021 All-Star Game, CP3 recorded 16 assists each.

However, his performance in 2016 was more impressive as the Los Angeles Clippers superstar came off the bench and reached the 16-assist mark while playing for merely 19:10 minutes – a feat that’s never been done by any other player.

Paul has also recorded 15 assists twice – the 2013 & 2015 All-Star Game, being rewarded with the ASG MVP in 2013.

4. Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is probably the most shocking addition to this list. Irving is known for recording an abundance of points and being a scoring point guard. However, in 2023, Kai put his playmaking on display as well. While also recording 32 points, the 6ft 2” shifty handler dished out a total of 15 assists. Despite being the only player in history to achieve this unique 30-point, 15-assist double-double, Irving wasn’t awarded the MVP of the event. For dropping 55 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum bagged the 2023 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy.

5. Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas has recorded 15 assists on two occasions – the 1984 & 1988 All-Star Game. In 1984, The Baby-Faced Assassin became the first player to record a 20-point, 15-assist double-double. Seemed like Magic Johnson was hell-bent on achieving this same feat too. In the very next year, Johnson replicated the exact same stat line – 21 points and 15 assists (in 8 fewer minutes than IT).