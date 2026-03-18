Tracy McGrady Isn’t a Fan of NBA Expansion, Claims the Talent Level is “Down”

It has been a long time in the making, but it finally seems that the NBA is gearing toward expansion. This has been something that many people have lobbied for, citing the league’s increasing volume of talent. However, Hall-of-Fame guard Tracy McGrady isn’t on that same hype train.

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It has been almost 22 years since the last expansion team, the Charlotte Bobcats was added to the NBA . This time around the league is visiting the possibility of adding not just one team, but two. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that the NBA’s board of governors will hold a vote on March 25 and 25 on the subject of adding Seattle and Las Vegas to the league.

There’s certainly plenty of talent that doesn’t receive the necessary opportunity to shine, so these two teams would certainly be a positive step in that direction. However, Tracy McGrady doesn’t believe there’s enough good players around to fill two entirely new NBA teams.

“We don’t have the talent to be trying to start two more teams,” McGrady said on Cousins. “I’m saying keep it at 30. The talent to me is down.”

Tracy McGrady says he doesn’t think the NBA has enough talent to add expansion teams: “We got 30 teams. We don’t have the talent to be trying to start two more teams. Can we take away two teams and add two teams? I’m saying keep it at 30. The talent to me is down bro!” (Via… pic.twitter.com/71EL0ih4Ov — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 18, 2026



That’s an awfully bold take from McGrady since the consensus belief is there are plenty of quality players like Markelle Fultz, Mac McClung, Dalano Banton and many more who are in the G-League but are far too good for the competition. Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough spots for them on an NBA roster.

Meanwhile, despite his apprehensions, McGrady understands the impact this will have on business. Two more teams will equate to more sources to generate revenue, which is something he can’t fault the NBA for having an interest in.

“I’m all for trying to increase the revenue,” McGrady declared.

We have already seen how passionate and faithful Seattle fans were back when the SuperSonics were a team and Vegas doesn’t need much of an explanation, considering it is the entertainment capital of the world.

It’s important to express caution, especially for something as major as an expansion. However, Adam Silver wouldn’t potentially pigeonhole the league for merely business reasons. Even the higher-ups understand the league has the talent to supply two more teams. It’s just a matter of when it happens rather than if.