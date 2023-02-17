Dwyane Wade All-Star Appearances and Stats: Utah Jazz Owner’s Resume in the Annual Event of the NBA

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend starts on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah. And one might want to know how the Utah Jazz part-owner has performed in these games in his heyday. Let’s have a look at Dwyane Wade All-Star appearances and stats.

A prime D-Wade was as good as any player in the league. He wasn’t too big or too small to play anywhere on the court. The 6ft 4’ shooting guard gave his all on both sides of the floor. That’s why he is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

However, defense isn’t a big aspect in the All-Star games, so, was he good enough without his defensive skill set? The answer to that would be, a yes. He was an All-Star game MVP as well. Let’s look at some of the statistics from his 13 appearances in the yearly event.

Dwyane Wade All-Star appearance and stats

Here are some of the All-Star game statistics from his 16-year NBA career.

Wade’s first-ever All-Star appearance: 2005

The Flash who came into the league in 2003, didn’t take much time to make an All-Star appearance and did it in his second year. He put up 14 points and three rebounds and a memorable basket on Kobe Bryant

Wade’s most efficient All-Star Game: 2006

The future Miami Heat great shot 9-of-11 from the field and put up 20 points, 3 assists, and 4 rebounds. He helped the Eastern team to a 2-point victory.

The way he played against some of the greatest players of all time in this game was just unbelievable for a 24-year-old. He might have lost out on the All-star game MVP award to fellow draftee LeBron James, but by season end, he and Shaquille O’Neal lifted Miami Heat’s first-ever championship where Wade won the FMVP.

2008 & 2009

Wade went for 14 points in his fourth appearance in the event whereas he added 4 more in the fifth. This potentially set him up for the career-best All-Star game in 2010.

Wade’s greatest All-Star Game

2009-10 would be the last season Wade would be the face of the Miami Heat franchise as LeBron James and Chris Bosh were joining him in the summer of 2010.

And man did he not make it a point to make people remember what he could do on his own.

Shooting 12/16 off the field, the 3x NBA champ would score 28 points, while also collecting 6 boards and dishing out 11 assists. He also stole the ball 5 times as East won the game 141-139, needing every bit of his all-round performance. It won him his only All-Star game MVP award.

Only the third triple-double in All-Star Game history: 2012

Shaq, LeBron, Bosh, whoever came and went, Wade was the one true king in Miami. Putting up 24 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, and a team-high 10 assists in his 8th appearance as an All-Star, Wade had a memorable night in the season where he’d also win his 2nd NBA championship.

Wade’s last All-Star game

Considering his D-Wade and Dirk Nowitzki’s contribution to the game of basketball, NBA commissioner Adam Silver named them both in the 2019 All-Star game.

This became Wade’s 13th appearance in the yearly event. He retired after this season. After enjoying his retirement for a few months, he bought a minor stake in the Jazz team a few months later.