Trae Young Playing Tonight Against the Mavericks? Jan 26th Availability Update as Hawks Star Enters Concussion Protocol

Dec 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) grabs his head after falling to the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks will hope to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the State Farm Arena on Friday. Their three-game losing streak has seen them slip to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, only one game above the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets. Their recent run has put the Hawks’ chances in jeopardy, and the absence of their star has added to their worries.

Advertisement

Atlanta desperately needs a win against the Mavericks, but they’ll have to do it without superstar guard Trae Young. He’s in the NBA’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Hawks’ 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1749115178313236770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Young has missed Atlanta’s last two games against the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. He’s yet to clear concussion protocol and will likely sit out of the Hawks’ home game against the Mavericks.

The franchise is desperate to score some wins and get their season on track, but Young’s injury has made the task arduous. The 18-26 Hawks are in deep trouble and will likely have to dig themselves out without their superstar guard.

Atlanta Hawks’ record without Trae Young

While the Hawks are having a horrendous campaign, Trae Young is having another sensational season. He’s averaging 26.9 points, 10.8 assists, and three rebounds. He’s surprisingly the only player in the league to average 25+ points and 10+ assists this season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ATLHawks/status/1750675623704453553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite Young racking up All-Pro numbers, the Hawks are eight games under .500. They have the ninth-worst winning percentage in the NBA. Interestingly, the Hawks have a better winning percentage without Young. They are 16-23 with their superstar guard and 2-3 in the five games he has missed. However, the Hawks are 1-3 in the last four games without Young. Their sole win was a shocking 109-108 win over the Miami Heat last week.

Advertisement

Their average margin of defeat was 16 in the last three losses that Young has missed. With or without their superstar guard, the Hawks aren’t doing too well this season. To make matters worse, multiple teams are eyeing the Hawks’ other star, Dejounte Murray, ahead of next month’s trade deadline. He’s averaging 21.4 points, five rebounds, and five assists and could be a game-changing acquisition for any title contender.

Losing Murray without getting a star player in return could mean the Hawks are waving the white flag this season. Atlanta could be eyeing a full-blown rebuild after their horrendous campaign, but they risk losing Trae Young if they go down that path.

The Hawks’ immediate and long-term future is in a precarious spot. Since making a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the team has been on a downward trajectory, and it could be time to blow it up and start afresh in Atlanta.