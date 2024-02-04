“Trae Young Will Be There in Indiana”: Stephen Curry Revealed Chat With Hawks Guard After 2024 All-Star Snub

Despite racking up 27.9 points, 10.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, Trae Young wasn’t selected for the 2024 All-Star game which will be played at Indiana Pacers’ home floor Gainbridge Fieldhouse. However, Stephen Curry reassured Young that he would eventually make the team in Indiana considering the recent injuries. He also urged the Atlanta Hawks guard to keep playing the way he has been doing amidst his snub.

Atlanta Hawks’ official writer Kevin Chouinard recorded Curry’s post-game statements after the Warriors lost 134:141 against the Hawks in overtime. After dropping 60 points on the Hawks, Curry showcased his admiration and encouraged Trae Young, who finished the game with 35 points and six assists. For Curry, the All-Star Snub shouldn’t build any type of reproach.

”I[Curry] told him[Young] after the game that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game the right way: play with joy, don’t let it build any type of resentment just because he’s not acknowledged”, stated the West All-Star guard.

He also cited the injuries of Julius Randle and Joel Embiid who are going to miss out on the All-Star Game. With these two vacant spots, there is a chance that Young will sneak in as a reserve. Curry optimistically spoke,

“There are a couple of injuries in the East, it might not be the way he[Young] wanted to get in, but he’ll[Trae Young] be there in Indiana and be represented.”

He also advised the guard to use his snub as a “chip on your shoulder” and as a “motivator”. He believed that the “energy” to prove himself would further aid his already impressive skillset. Referring to the 2024 All-Star Game, Curry reiterated, “I’m sure he’ll[Young] be there.” After leading his Hawks to the third straight win, the guard confidently spoke on this.

Can Trae Young make the All-Star team as an injury replacement?

On February 2, after defeating KD and his Suns 129:120, Young openly talked about his snub. He said that he “has a lot of love for fans’’ and didn’t further touch upon the matter of not getting adequate fan votes for the All-Star spot. He also expressed that if the league sends him an invitation as an injury replacement, he is going to accept it. The guard positively spoke,

“I haven’t even been offered yet so who knows if they will offer me[All-Star spot]. That’s how funny it is. But if they do, I would go.”

Trae certainly has LeBron James, an automatic backer for the All-Star Game. LBJ would have liked to see Young crack the code through fans, media, and player votes instead as an injury replacement. On X, James even went as far as claiming that something is suspicious about Young missing out.

He replied to an NBA fan who was wondering why can’t 6’1’’ Guard get in the All-Star despite being a 27+ points and 10+ assists contributor. A bewildered James wrote, “AGREED!!! I’m not quite understanding this! Cause it can’t be about Ws/Ls cause cats have definitely gotten in with wayyy nastier records in the past.”

Perhaps Hawks’ haphazard and inconsistent play has contributed to Young’s snub. His lack of defense may also have been the reason but many have made the All-Star team despite having poorer records or so-so defense. However, Young deserves all the praise and surely deserves a spot in the All-Star roster.