When Travis Scott hit the Super Bowl stage four years ago, he didn’t just deliver an unforgettable performance; he showcased a fashion playbook that left both fans and style aficionados in awe. The former GQ Style cover star, known as much for his musical genius as for his fashion-forward choices, turned the Atlanta stage into his own runway, proving once again that streetwear’s pulse beats strong.

The heart of Scott’s ensemble was a blend of personal branding and homage to the streetwear gods. Topping his look with an Astroworld logo cap, Scott tapped into the tour merch renaissance, riding the wave initiated by Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo merch madness.

But Scott’s outfit was more than a self-tribute. Travis really showed off his style skills by picking out some of the coolest pieces from both streetwear and high-end fashion. He rocked an Alyx x Nike mesh top with Alyx leather pants, which was a big shout-out to Matthew Williams. Williams is this amazing designer who knows how to mix fancy fashion with the real, gritty vibe of streetwear.

The pièce de résistance, however, was an oversized Louis Vuitton belt from Virgil Abloh’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, a hallmark of Abloh’s groundbreaking work at Louis Vuitton.

Completing the look were the yet-to-be-released AJ 6 Cactus Jack sneakers, a collaboration between Travis Scott and Nike that set the sneaker world ablaze. These sneakers, with their distinctive green suede and cargo pocket detail, exemplified the merging of utility and style.

The prices of these items at the time reflected their exclusivity and the high demand among fashion-forward fans, with pieces ranging from the relatively accessible Astroworld merch to the high-ticket Louis Vuitton and Alyx items, showcasing a wide spectrum of what streetwear could be.

A Super Bowl Weekend Spectacle

Fast forward to this year, and the anticipation around Travis Scott’s fashion choices is as high as ever, especially with his scheduled performance at the Super Bowl weekend’s most exclusive party in Las Vegas.

Michael Rubin’s Fanatics is throwing this huge bash at the Cosmopolitan’s Marquee, and it’s shaping up to be epic, as per Page Six. Think big-name stars on stage and a crowd full of celebs. It’s the perfect setup for Travis Scott to drop another unforgettable fashion moment.

The guest list is super exclusive this time around, and the lineup’s packed with the biggest names in music, with the likes of Ice Spice, Chainsmokers, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, A$AP Ferg, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, The Kid LAROI, Meek Mill, and Fabolous. This party’s all about that VIP vibe and how celeb style really pulls everyone in.

As Travis Scott prepares to take the stage once more, the question on everyone’s mind is not if he will deliver a memorable performance—that’s a given—but how his outfit will once again redefine the boundaries of streetwear.