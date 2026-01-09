Tristan Thompson Demands That Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson’s Future Child Be an NBA Player

A’ja Wilson was recently named Time Magazine’s athlete of the year for 2025. After winning her fourth career MVP award and third WNBA title, the publication decided the award belonged to her without a doubt. During her sit-down interview with the magazine, she talked about one day wanting to start a family with her NBA boyfriend, Bam Adebayo.

Advertisement

Naturally, the NBA internet discourse went wild after hearing Wilson reveal this. Fans everywhere joked that their child could be one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And after seeing her in attendance at Heat-Bulls tonight (game was postponed due to condensation on the court), former NBA veteran Tristan Thompson joined in on the fun.

“Their kid better be an NBA player,” Thompson said on NBA TV. “He better not be putting up boxes in FedEx, because he’s gonna be so tall.”

Wilson is listed as 6-feet-4-inches tall, which is well above the average WNBA height. Adebayo, on the other hand, is listed at 6-feet-9-inches. So, their future child could end up quite tall one day.

Tristan Thompson on Bam and A’ja Wilson kid one day “That kid better be a NBA player. He better not be putting boxes up in FedEx. If he gets his Mamas talent and his Dads toughness, it’ll be one of the greatest of all time” pic.twitter.com/2DIoC1EvQs — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 9, 2026

But it’s really Wilson and Adebayo’s skills that make others believe their child could be a basketball legend.

“If he gets his mama’s talent and dad’s toughness, they’ll be one of the best of all-time,” Thompson stated.

Rachel Nichols’ Wilson Baby Comment

After Wilson’s interview with Time, NBA journalist Rachel Nichols took the comments to a whole new level when she got to sit down with star OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. She asked if his GM, Sam Presti, would be at the sonogram for Adebayo and Wilson’s kid to scout him early.

“Someone joked that Sam Presti would be at the sonogram if they had kids together. Is he that much of a scout?” Nichols asked SGA via the New York Post.

Of course, the MVP knew it was a joke. But he ran with the bit, saying that Presti takes his job very seriously, and he will do whatever it takes to win.

After the interaction was posted online, Wilson responded to a clip of the interview on Threads.

“You don’t think this a lil strange orrrr weird..???” the three-time champion wrote.

At the end of the day, everyone knows that Nichols wasn’t being serious when she asked SGA the question. But Wilson still found the interaction strange. Adebayo later responded by saying privacy matters.

It’s understandable why Wilson was uncomfortable with the question. After all, she opened up in her Time interview and shared some very personal details about herself. Now, fans are taking her wanting to have kids and are making jokes about it profusely. It’s a topic that she may be wishing she kept private now.