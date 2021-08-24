Basketball

“Y’all were really that bored? I don’t know no Tristan Thompson”: Rapper Iggy Azalea speaks up about rumors involving Khloe Kardashian’s beau

"Y'all were really that bored? I don't know no Tristan Thompson": Rapper Iggy Azalea speaks up about rumors involving Khloe Kardashian's beau
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“James Harden has been robbed of at least 3 MVPs”: Nets superstar’s trainer believes ‘the Beard’ was more deserving of MVP when compared to the likes of Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook
Next Article
“Kobe Bryant really structured his game around Beethoven’s melodies?!”: When the Lakers legend explained how his peculiar fixation with music helped him on the court
Latest NBA News
“Michael Jordan didn’t play as hard as Russell Westbrook”: Charles Barkley shockingly takes the Lakers star over the Bulls legend in terms of effort
“Michael Jordan didn’t play as hard as Russell Westbrook”: Charles Barkley shockingly takes the Lakers star over the Bulls legend in terms of effort

Charles Barkley claims that even Michael Jordan didn’t play as hard as Russell Westbrook does…