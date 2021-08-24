“Y’all were really that bored? I don’t know no Tristan Thompson”: Rapper Iggy Azalea speaks up about rumors involving Khloe Kardashian’s beau

Australian Rapper Iggy Azalea dismisses rumors involving her and Tristan Thompson, claims to not know who the Kings’ big is

Being a celebrity is not easy. While everyone sees the fame and the glamour that comes with being a celebrity, often people neglect to see the troubles that come along. One of the hardest parts of being a public figure is to constantly have eyes on everything you do. More often than not, it leads to the generation of a lack of personal space, and a lot of rumors.

One such artist to fall into the rumor mill was Iggy Azalea. She was recently rumored to have been spotted with Tristan Thompson. Normally, the news won’t cause that big a hype, but this time around it did. It’s because Tristan Thompson has allegedly been trying to get back with Khloe Kardashian, and a rumor like this can hamper that. Iggy finally broke her silence about the same.

Iggy Azalea claims to not even know who Tristan Thompson is

Iggy Azalea, who is on tour currently, has had enough of the rumors surrounding her. She finally took it to her Twitter, to squash any such rumors surrounding her and Tristan Thompson.

In her first tweet, she talked about how she hasn’t even met Tristan even once in her entire life.

Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. 😑

Y’all are really that bored?!?! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

She followed it up by replying to one of the comments on her first tweet. She said, she does not even know who Tristan is!

Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON, https://t.co/Yuht7hPehc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

If you did not follow the NBA during the Cavs-Warriors rivalry era, or don’t know about Khloe Kardashian, it is very likely you don’t know Tristan Thompson.