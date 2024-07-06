mobile app bar

“Trying to Replace the Ghost of Klay Thompson”: NBA Analyst’s Insightful Take on Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton’s Acquisition

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Trying to Replace the Ghost of Klay Thompson”: NBA Analyst’s Insightful Take on Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton’s Acquisition

Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The departure of Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors left a massive void. This subsequently prompted the franchise to acquire Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton to make up for it. However, these recent trades failed to win Amin Elhassan over as the NBA analyst publicly expressed his concerns on the latest episode of SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Initially, Elhassan highlighted the qualities that Melton and Hield would bring to the Warriors. In the process, the analyst pointed out how the duo could make up for the absence of Thompson to a certain extent. Outlining the franchise’s intentions behind these moves, he stated,

“I could certainly see [De’Anthony] Melton starting to bring back some of the defensive punch that they lost when Klay [Thompson] kinda lost his step there. I could see them starting Buddy Hield to bring back some of that knockout three-point shooting that Klay Thompson brought to the table. What they’re essentially doing is trying to replace the ghost of Klay Thompson”.

Amidst the harshness, the statement carried immense volume. Melton, for instance, has emerged as a great all-around player in recent times, highlighted by his last season’s stat line of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. So, his inclusion undoubtedly enhances the roster’s strength in every regard.

At the same time, Hield could transition into the franchise’s style of play instantaneously. Despite being a high-volume shooter, the 31-year-old possesses a career three-point shooting percentage of 40%. So, his arrival could help the Warriors sustain its threat from the deep while stretching the floor to benefit the rest of the players.

Yet, each has certain shortcomings, failing to make them a like-for-like substitution for the 34-year-old. On one hand, Melton lacks the shooting prowess of the Splash Brother. On the other hand, Hield fails to bring in Thompson-like defensive solidity.

Last season’s lackluster performances were key contributors in cutting Thompson’s Warriors tenure short. For most of the campaign, the 5x All-Star struggled to get his shots up. Eventually, he lost the starting spot, paving the way for this abrupt exit. Draymond Green knew how big a loss this departure could become for the franchise.

Draymond Green knew it but still chose to look at the bigger picture

The 4x champion realized what was best for both, the Warriors and Thompson, before stepping back from convincing ‘Game 6 Klay’ to stay. On one of the episodes of The Draymond Green podcast, DrayMagic got emotional about Klay Thompson going to the Dallas Mavericks and revealed,

“When Klay told me I was just able to listen. And it wasn’t like a, ‘Yo we should finish like this,’ or a, ‘You should rethink this,’ it was just like a, ‘Wow, yeah, alright, like, congrats, bro, I’m happy for you’… It was hard on me to watch, kind of see him going through what he was going through… I didn’t even attempt to like want to talk him out of leaving…”

Though all parties have started looking forward, there’s a lingering thought of ‘what more we could have become’ that may remain with them forever.

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these