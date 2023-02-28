Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup Tonight: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of the Brooklyn Nets

Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season at the moment. The man has led the team to a record of 43-17, which is the best record in the NBA. And to add onto that, the franchise is currently on an incredible 14-game winning streak. In other words, much like their superstar, the Bucks are dominating.

However, there have been hiccups along the way. And recently, one of the biggest ones has been the health of Giannis. The man recently injured his wrist, then his knee, and now, his quad. In fact, he had to sit out the game against the Suns for exactly this reason.

But will this happen once again? Or will Giannis Antetokounmpo be healthy enough to feature against the Brooklyn Nets tonight?

Also Read: “Kevin Durant, How About I Teach You How To Carry Your Own Team?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Roasts Luka Doncic, KD, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James on The Daily Show With Hasan Minhaj

ESPN reveals the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health ahead of the game vs the Brooklyn Nets

When it was reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo was diagnosed to have a quad injury, there were worries that the injury might turn out to be a serious one. Fortunately for the player, the franchise, and its fans, things did not turn out to be close to as bad.

Giannis Antetokounmpo with 50 points in 30 minutes. Best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/DoBxV457m3 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2023

With this context in mind, ESPN revealed that the Greek Freak is probable for this game. So, the Brooklyn Nets will more than likely have the pleasure of trying to stop the freak of nature that is Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks Probable Starting Lineup

PG: Jrue Holiday

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging this season?

After 48 games played, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 53.8% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc, and 64.6% from the free-throw line.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo is Beating Out Nikola Jokic for MVP This Season, Due to a Very Interesting Reason